    Steelers Open As 7-Point Home Favorites Over Titans In Week 11

    By Dave Bryan November 14, 2017 at 11:24 am

    The 7-2 Pittsburgh Steelers will host the 6-3 Tennessee Titans Thursday night at Heinz Field and in a bit of a surprise, the home team opened up as 7-point favorites a few days ago, according to vegasinsider.com. The over/under point total for that contest opened up at 44.

    The Steelers, who have yet to score more than 29 points in a single game this season and have won their last four games, will play a Titans team Thursday night that has also won their last four games. Two of the Titans three losses this season have come on the road, however.

    The Titans offense is led by quarterback Marcus Mariota, who enters Week 11 having completed 62.1% of his 248 total pass attempts on the season for 1,783 yards with seven touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Mariota has only been sacked 12 times in total this season. He enters Week 11 with a sore ankle and shoulder but is expected to play Thursday night against the Steelers.

    The Titans top pass catcher this session, tight end Delanie Walker, also enters Week 11 less than 100 percent thanks to a wrist injury he suffered this past Sunday in his team’s home win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Walker enters Week 11 with 43 receptions on the season for 458 yards but has yet to find the end zone.

    The Titans will also bring a two-headed rushing attack with them to Pittsburgh as running backs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry have split carries this season on their way to combining for 842 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Murray has also chipped in 23 receptions for 155 yards and another touchdown.

    Defensively for the Titans, linebacker Wesley Woodyard currently leads the unit in total tackles (78). Outside linebacker Derrick Morgan leads the Titans in sacks (5) entering Week 11 while safety Kevin Byard leads Tennessee in interceptions (6) and total passes defensed (12). The Titans have also registered 14 total takeaways in their first 9 games of the season.

    The Titans special team units are highlighted by rookie cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who is the team’s top kickoff and punt returner. Defensive backs LeShaun Sims and Brynden Trawick are the Titans top punt and kickoff coverage players entering Week 11.

    The Steelers have won four of their last six games against the Titans with their last win against them coming in 2014 at LP Field in Nashville. The Titans last beat the Steelers at Heinz Field in 2013. The Steelers also own the NFL’s second-best record (22-7 (.759)) in regular-season home prime-time games since 2001, when Heinz Field opened.

    The Steelers will wear their all-black Color Rush jerseys Thursday night against the Titans. Last season they beat the Baltimore Ravens while wearing those uniforms for the first time.

    We’ll have full scouting reports of the Titans offense and defense posted for you very soon so be on the lookout for those.

    • Stairway7

      I’d take the Titans and the points. If we win it will be by a field goal.

    • Gluebucket

      Did they watch the Colts game? The Titans are 6-3 you know, they aren’t the Titans of old.

    • srdan

      Yes, and while they were at it they watched other steelers home prime time games. And then they set the line.

    • Joseph Shaw

      Sorry–take the points.

    • ThatGuy

      On the bright side, I love our color rush unis.

    • Ace

      Take the points and the under. PS 21 TENN 17

      Why isn’t this a weekly contest for the posters? Should be the bonus question on Friday nights IMO.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Colts plus the under. Easy money. I think the Steelers win though, but not by 8. I’d love to be wrong though.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      *Titans

    • hdogg48

      I think the bye week before will actually help us in this
      one.

      Tennessee will be playing their 3rd game in 17’day for us
      only 2. Then 11 days to get ready for the Packers to come in.

      After we fell behind by 2 TDs early in the third quarter
      we dominated the rest of the way on both sides of the ball
      as we shifted into a higher gear.

      This one has the potential for us to impose our physical will
      on them as the game wears on even if we don’t explode offensively.

    • Stairway7

      i wish I would have taken the Colts plus the under 🙂

    • hdogg48

      I just checked the Titans schedule.
      Sure they are on a 4 game winning streak,
      but 3 of those games were at home…the Colts, Ratbirds and Bungles.

      The only road game they had was a 12-9’squeaker to the hapless
      Brown.

      A win streak is a win streak, but they are by no means
      A good road team.

      I look for a homecoming win by at least 10.

    • Ravens Team Gynecologist

      Me too. I foolishly thought this would be the week the offense would break out.

    • heath miller

      bet he titans……. take the points…… then call in sick friday,,,,,,, go to the bookie…… go to the bank……then go to the bar (in that order)… Happy Friday (as long as we win by 6 or less) HEEEEEEEEEATH

    • AndyR34

      Have we beat the point spread in any games this year?

    • Froggy

      Believe it or not, the Steelers have beat the point spread more often than not this season (5/9). Vikings, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs, and Lions (favored by 3, won by 5).

    • rystorm06

      Last 3 wins were against the Browns, Ravens, and Bengals, and they barely got out of all of them with wins. The Bengals should have won the game but stupidly couldn’t stop shooting themselves in the foot, in their usual fashion.

      Granted, their story is much like ours. Barely squeaking out wins against subpar teams, but a couple of strong wins over tough opponents, they did blow out jacksonville who pretty much murdered us at home