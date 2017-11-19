Steelers Players And Coaches Making Big Impact In Their Community

Feel good stories on this lazy Sunday afternoon. As much as we focus on the football, the X’s and O’s, and all that good stuff, we have to remember these are people too. With all the negative stories that gain traction, this year seems especially toxic, it’s important to keep in mind all the positive that’s out there too.

Pair of stories I wanted to share. Earlier in the week, Stephon Tuitt donated a horse to the Allegheny Police department, according to the Post Gazette’s Amanda Zhou. Named Spirit, the horse will eventually be used in the force as the department brings back its mounted unit, cut back in 2003 according to the PPG article.

“I always grew up in the police department, so to be able to do this — it’s huge to have a horse representing the people going out to risk their lives every day,” Tuitt told Zhou.

Tuitt’s mother is a police officer in Georgia. It’s the second horse the department has received with two more hopefully on the way. He is far from the only Steeler to donate to police departments. Ben Roethlisberger has donated to K-9 units all over the area for years as part of his foundation.

Elsewhere, Mike Tomlin took time with his family to hand out turkeys in Homewood, PA. Steelers.com writer Teresa Varley tweeted out these photos.

Coach Mike Tomlin and his daughter Harley spent Friday evening handing out turkeys and all the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner to families in the Homewood area, something he has been doing for 10 years. pic.twitter.com/k974incYvc — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) November 18, 2017

You’ll also notice ex-Steeler Will Allen, who has been very active in his life’s work, at the event. Last week, several Steelers’ players did the same. Alejandro Villanueva, Chris Hubbard, and Josh Dobbs were some of many who helped out.

Our players spent some time handing out turkeys for Thanksgiving at @Stage_AE and the @PghFoodBank tonight. pic.twitter.com/Q1vKKMPFcN — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 14, 2017

Tons of great guys on this Steelers’ roster and a lot of stories go unnoticed. We probably don’t cover it as well as we should but with the Sunday off, and it being a time for giving back, these are stories worthy of attention. And praise.