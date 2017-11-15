Hot Topics

    Steelers Have Quietly Become Road Warriors

    By Matthew Marczi November 15, 2017 at 02:46 pm

    For as much talk as there has been in recent years about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ ‘road woes’, it seems to have gone completely under the radar that they have basically been excellent away from home for the past season’s worth of games, should anybody have bothered to notice.

    That is, of course, in terms of exiting visiting stadiums with a victory, which is the entire point. And to that end, they certainly have gotten the job done and then some.

    Dating back to roughly the middle of last season, following their loss in Baltimore after the bye week, which was Ben Roethlisberger’s first game back from injury, the Steelers have played 10 games on the road. They have won nine of those games.

    Over the course of the past 16 games, they have played about 63 percent of their games away from Heinz field, and have won 90 percent of those games. Has it often been pretty? No. I wouldn’t say it has even been rarely pretty. It basically never has. But they’ve won, and that is, believe it or not, what matters.

    Last season, during their seven-game winning streak that closed out the regular season, four of those games came on the road. They recorded victories over the Browns and the Bengals in Ohio, the latter requiring a comeback, but beat the Browns by 15 points.

    A week after beating the Browns, they had a much easier time against the Colts than they just did, winning 28-7. And two weeks after that, they had Le’Veon Bell run down the throats of the Bills up in Buffalo.

    The Steelers are 7-2 this season, and that includes a 5-1 record on the road. They only have two road games left, but they have already secured a winning record away from their home stadium. While they narrowly beat the Browns in the opener, and then lost in overtime to the Bears in Chicago, they have won three straight since then.

    Starting with a 24-9 handling of the Ravens in Baltimore—the first time they have won there in years, mind you—they went into Kansas City and handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season, which has seen them go 1-2 since.

    Two weeks after that, they went up to Detroit and bent, but didn’t break, against Matthew Stafford’s Lions, allowing him the yardage, but not the points, as his offense was blanked on all five trips inside the 20-yard line.

    Coming off a closer-than-it-should-have-been win out in Indianapolis on Sunday, the Steelers don’t have to worry about traveling again until next month, when they have to be in Cincinnati on the fourth of December.

    Then they’ll swing by Houston for a Christmas showdown with a flailing Texans team to close out their road trip for the 2017 season, which could very well see them go 7-1. And for as ‘ugly’ as some of those wins might have been, they did win seven of them by more than a field goal, including four by a touchdown or better.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • PghDSF

      This is why I believe their scoring is so low so far. I expect we’ll see more points scored the second half of the season.

    • TroymanianDevil

      9-1 in the last 10 road games speaks for itself.
      Yes that 1 loss in Chicago isn’t any less perplexing. But anyone will take that record, even if they’re all ugly wins. So please remember this the next time you think Tomlin is terrible

    • ATL96STEELER

      That’s great but we have to take some of it with a grain of salt, because lot of road record is a by-product of who they have played on the road…@ KC an DET imo were quality road wins this yr…of course they hadn’t won in BAL in quite some time so I’ll call that a quality win even though the Ravens are still in the midst of some transition.

    • ATL96STEELER

      I’m pleased with the DEF…as most good DEFs do, they travel pretty good most of the time…I’m not comfortable with this OFC on the road in a big game….They already clipped KC, I’m really hoping these guys can win close out the season with the 1 seed…if they can I like their chances to play in the SB.

    • FATCAT716

      We always have a Donald downer lurking

    • ATL96STEELER

      Anything better than Donald?…lol

      No…a realist…if the OFC was kick butts and taking names…I’d feel a little better about them representing the AFC in the SB via the road.

    • Sam Clonch

      Great point that 2/3 of the games so far have been on the road. They get to enjoy the comforts of Heinz field from here on out, and into the POs!

    • Ace

      Good points made. 6 of 9 games have been on the road. Road games are battles for sure. But this year H-21.3 ppg A-20.5 ppg. Last year H-28.5 ppg A-26 ppg. Field goal difference last year and less than that this year. Hopefully they find their groove these next 7 weeks and put up some points.

    • Matthew Marczi

      The truth of the matter is that there aren’t a whole lot of good teams in the NFL. So everybody plays these same bad teams on the road. The Patriots, for example, beat the Saints on the road, but their other wins this year are against the Jets, Bucs, and Broncos. Last year, they beat the Cardinals, Browns, Steelers without Roethlisberger, Bills, 49ers, Jets, Broncos, and Dolphins.

    • WB Tarleton

      We are so spoiled. lol

      How many fanbases would love to be able to rake their team over the coals because they did not win by enough points during their 9-1 road streak.

    • PittShawnC

      Since 2013 the Steelers are:
      14-14 vs teams <.500 at KO (8-11 on road, 6-3 at home)
      21-10 vs teams that finished season <.500 (11-6 on road, 10-4 at home)
      10-6 vs .500 teams at KO (7-3 on road, 3-3 at home)
      5-4 vs teams that finished season .500 (2-2 on road, 3-2 at home)

    • ATL96STEELER

      So true…only 6 of the 16 AFC teams are above .500. NFC has as 10 so that leaves quite a few teams below the Mendoza line.

      Generally speaking I think these comments take a bit of the luster off road wins thus my mention of grain of salt.

      Just keep winning.

    • PittShawnC

      We had the 2nd BEST RZ TD% at home in the NFL last year, scoring TD’s 72.41% of trips
      This year down to 23% TD’s at home in RZ trips.
      I’m hoping they find their groove too

    • Ace

      Whats the % on the road this year?

    • PittShawnC

      Better than last year

      Last year, 28th, 36.67%
      This year, 16th, 55%

    • Matthew Marczi

      I mean, I don’t know about that. It’s still harder to win on the road than it is at home. Currently, 16 teams have losing records on the road, while 13 have winning records (only 3 of them are in the AFC). Last season, 18 teams had losing records on the road while only 7 had winning records. And the year before, 15 teams had losing records, while 10 had winning records.

    • PittShawnC

      As of today, there’s 11 teams “on pace” to finish with 10 or more wins
      2016 there were 10
      2015 there were 11
      2014 there were 12
      2013 there were 11

      I don’t get why there’s a lot of talk (not just you Matt) that this is a down year. I look at a down year as the 1989 AFC where only one team won 10 games.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Absolutely harder to win on the road, but we’ve already established there are what, 16 teams with winning records, of course not all 16 will have winning road records, so in that light, it’s a noteworthy achievement. Bringing it back to the Steelers…seeing this team week in week out, I don’t get a warm and fuzzy feeling about them on the road in spite of the road record….especially after last week.

    • The detractors won’t…

    • Steelerfan4lifeinAZ

      Now lets start averaging 30 points a game at home. We have 5 out of our 7 games left at home. And if we Beat New England and work towards Home Field Advantage that would be awesome !!!

    • Something else the article doesn’t mention is the Steelers have played 6 road games thus far in ’17. No other team has played more than 5 road games yet. 14 teams have played 5 while the remaining 17 teams have played 4 road games.