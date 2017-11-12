Steelers S Mike Mitchell Leaves Colts Game With Ankle Injury

The injuries continue to pile up for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Steelers safety Mike Mitchell has now left the field on a cart to have his right ankle evaluated. His return is questionable.

Mitchell may have gotten injured during the long Colts touchdown reception early in the second half. The Steelers starting safety entered the game having just overcome an injured Achilles. He was replaced by safety Robert Golden.

The Colts currently lead the Steelers 17-9 with just less than 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter.