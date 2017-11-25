Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign RB Fitzgerald Toussaint From Practice Squad, Waive RB Terrell Watson

    By Dave Bryan November 25, 2017 at 11:45 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers made a somewhat surprising transaction Saturday morning that included them swapping out running backs.

    Signed off the team’s practice squad Saturday morning was running back Fitzgerald Toussaint, who spent the entire 2016 season on the team’s 53-man roster. To make room for Toussaint on the roster, running back Terrell Watson was waived.

    Toussaint’s promotion to the 53-man roster might be related to rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster being ruled out for the team’s Sunday night home game against the Green Bay Packers with a hamstring injury. Smith-Schuster has been the team’s primary kickoff returner this season and that’s a role Toussaint played during the 2016 season.

    Last season, Toussaint returned 13 kickoffs for 278 yards with a long of 33 yards. The former undrafted free agent also had 14 carries for 58 yards last season in addition to three receptions for another 33 yards.

    It will also now be interesting to see if Toussaint is allowed to spell starting running back Le’Veon Bell some Sunday night. If there’s one thing that Toussaint does well it’s pass protect which is something that rookie running back James Conner still needs to work hard on.

    As for Watson, who has dressed for all 11 games this season for the Steelers after making the team out of training camp, he should clear waivers and might ultimately be signed to the practice squad next week if the team decides to keep Toussaint on the 53-man roster. On the season, Watson has five carries for 8 yards in his very limited offensive playing time.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      surprising. watson was getting the job done when called on.

    • dany

      Just can’t shake off Croissant

    • Chris92021

      Probably just a one week move. As soon as JuJu is OK to play, Fitz will probably be released. Or perhaps Fitz will stay on the roster for the duration of Gilbert’s suspension.

    • EdJHJr

      No they will run bell into the ground anyway. After next season bell will be about 80 % of what he was last season.

    • Evil Todd

      Drug suspension upcoming for Watson?

    • nutty32

      Maybe Watson’s agent asked for the release. Plenty of RB jobs around the league this time of year. Why would you cut your starting KR for your ps KR?

    • capehouse

      So now who takes Watson’s spot on kickoff return?

    • John Pennington

      Wow didnt see that coming.Im sure Sutton could have returned kickoffs if given a chance.Dont seem like Sutton will get a chance to do anything.I would take Sutton over Fitz any day to field kickoffs.

    • Jaybird

      The article said it could be Fitz.

    • GravityWon

      They could want an all around back to give Bell some more breaks. Fitz can block and catch better than Watson or Conner (at least this early in their careers).

    • Jaybird

      I think Fitz stays on the roster for the rest of the season becuase of his pass blocking, which might be more important now that Gilbert is out for a while.

    • Lambert58

      Hope this does not signal problems for Bell, either injury or drug related.

    • Sdale

      Their dealings with him have been pretty flaky.

    • Dshoff

      I really hope nobody signs him. He’s got a LOT of potential. If we were going to sign somebody to take the kick return duties for Juju, why wouldn’t they sign a real returner??

    • Ichabod

      He’s about that now isn’t he?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Didn’t see that coming. Really liked Watson! One of the best runners in preseason this year.

    • SteelersDepot

