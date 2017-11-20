Steelers Sign T Jake Rodgers To Practice Squad Again; Release WR Justin Thomas

The Pittsburgh Steelers started Week 12 off with a practice squad transaction and that roster move could perhaps give us a small hint as to what another move one might be on Tuesday.

The Steelers signed tackle Jake Rodgers back to their practice squad on Monday and released wide receiver Justin Thomas from the 10-man unit to make room for him.

The signing of Rodgers to the practice squad on Monday could be a sign that the team will will release an offensive lineman from their 53-man roster on Tuesday in order to make room for rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton to return from the team’s Reserve/Injured list as his 21-day practice clock is now ending.

If the Steelers indeed do release an offensive lineman to make room for Sutton, it would likely be either Matt Feiler or Jerald Hawkins, the team’s former fourth-round draft pick.

Feiler, a former undrafted free agent out of Bloomsburg College, has dressed for a few games this season while Hawkins has not. With that said, the Steelers still might view Hawkins as having the most upside of the two players.