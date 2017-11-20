Hot Topics

    Steelers Sign T Jake Rodgers To Practice Squad Again; Release WR Justin Thomas

    By Dave Bryan November 20, 2017 at 11:02 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers started Week 12 off with a practice squad transaction and that roster move could perhaps give us a small hint as to what another move one might be on Tuesday.

    The Steelers signed tackle Jake Rodgers back to their practice squad on Monday and released wide receiver Justin Thomas from the 10-man unit to make room for him.

    The signing of Rodgers to the practice squad on Monday could be a sign that the team will will release an offensive lineman from their 53-man roster on Tuesday in order to make room for rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton to return from the team’s Reserve/Injured list as his 21-day practice clock is now ending.

    If the Steelers indeed do release an offensive lineman to make room for Sutton, it would likely be either Matt Feiler or Jerald Hawkins, the team’s former fourth-round draft pick.

    Feiler, a former undrafted free agent out of Bloomsburg College, has dressed for a few games this season while Hawkins has not. With that said, the Steelers still might view Hawkins as having the most upside of the two players.

    • Iulo

      we will see if you are right…. must say I didn’t see it coming that way…
      I was expecting a release of a Defensive Lineman (aka Shadetree) or another player on the ST (aka Moats). Many were saying Coty was the one but we already saw he is taking care while Haden is out.

    • srdan

      Hawkins-had hope for him, but he is out.

    • steelburg

      When Sensabaugh and not Gay started in place of Haden he became safe. But I figured Fort would be the next man up to be cut for a Sutton return. I think Hawkins maybe cut here I hope we are able to stash him on the PS safely. This is a little off topic, but I cant for the life of me understand why they won’t resign Demarcus Ayers to the PS. He showed a ton of promise as a rookie 7th round pick.

    • srdan

      he said no

    • Charles Mullins

      Most likely attitude. As much as I want him back he refused to sign to the PS and then went to the Patriots PS.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      But then the Patriots released him. I’ll have to double check but I dont think he is on a roster right now.

    • steelburg

      I know he said no initially. But he is currently a FA. I can’t imagine he saying no again especially since he doesn’t have an NFL job. I would think he would be better then bring Justin Thomas back.

    • steelburg

      He isn’t and that was my point. Why keep bring Thomas back when I’m sure that Ayers would sign now that he doesn’t have a job.

    • Charles Mullins

      I think he had a try out with Houston. I don’t think they picked him up though. I have been beating the AD drum, but if they don’t pick him up I will understand that it is for reasons. If they do grab him my guess is it would be in the offseason, but they may just cut ties with him. He did a power play and it failed. Much like Dre Archer. I could see the Steelers having a no second chance policy of some sorts. Fish in the sea and all that.

    • hoptown

      Strange because both Feiler and Hawkins would have practice squad eligibility left. I was hoping Justin Hunter would go. He offers nothing worth keeping.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Seeing a number of players leveraging teams around the league: Martellus Bennett being the most notable example. Not new, John Elway was successful years ago. Martavis Bryant had a go at it just weeks ago. Demarcus Ayers did not have enough leverage and he may be paying the price now.

    • Ace

      Lot of things happen that we don’t see. Maybe DA had a bad attitude when he was with the team. Maybe his practice habits weren’t up to standards. Maybe he has a lingering health issue the team saw and wants to stay away from. Maybe when he turned down their PS offer he was a punk about it. Whatever it is, it’s keeping him off of rosters to this day. He has 9-80-1td in his career out of a possible 28 games. He could never stay healthy with the PS. He was drafted as a ST’er first and WR second and he could not perform as either. Time to move along.

    • steelburg

      Your first 3 sentences don’t make much sense because when they originally cut him they offered him a PS spot. You don’t do that for a guy you think has a bad attitude, a health issue, or poor practice habits. But I think your on to something when you mentioned the way he turned down the PS offer. That is really the only logical thing that makes sense to me.

    • israelp

      They could activate Sutton and release a lineman to the practice squad without signing Rodgers. If they did it this way, it’s because Feiler – who in not practice squad eligible – is the odd man out.

    • Milton Farfara

      I believe that Feiler has no more PS eligibility and that’s why he was kept on the 53 coming out of camp. If that’s the case I can see either Hawkins getting stashed or big Dan being released to make room for Sutton. On that note I’ve been pretty keen on seeing Sutton’s development. Many people forget he was injured and that’s why he was a 3rd rounder. Looking at film of his last couple seasons shows me a very good prospect with a pretty high ceiling. I’m willing to bet he sees significant snaps by season’s end and is a full timer next year with the caveat he continues to develop at the same pace he did in college.

    • connfyoozed .

      Another small part of this may be that Rodgers had at least one workout with another team last week (I think it was Tampa but I may be remembering wrong), and could have had or was scheduling more workouts with other teams. The Steelers would not have the luxury of adding and dropping Rodgers as need be if someone else signs him to their PS.