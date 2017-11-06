Steelers Sign WR Justin Thomas To Practice Squad; Release T Jake Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers return from their bye week on Monday and will now start preparing for their Week 10 road game against the Indianapolis Colts. On Monday the team started their week with a minor practice squad transaction.

Signed back to the practice squad again on Monday was wide receiver Justin Thomas and to make room for him the team released tackle Jake Rodgers. Rodgers had been on the practice squad this time around since the middle of October and he replaced Thomas on the 10-man unit at that time.

This move likely means that starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert is expected to return this coming weekend from his hamstring injury that’s kept him sidelined for several weeks.

The Steelers first injury report for Week 10 will be released on Wednesday and head coach Mike Tomlin is expected to update the health of the team on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.



