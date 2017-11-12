Hot Topics

    Steelers TE Vance McDonald Leaves Colts Game With Ankle Injury

    By Dave Bryan November 12, 2017 at 02:06 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers entered their Sunday road game against the Indianapolis Colts a very healthy team but have since suffered a few injuries during the contest.

    Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has now left Sunday’s game against the Colts with right ankle injury and he is questionable to return to action.

    McDonald was injured during a Steelers kickoff return following a Colts touchdown. McDonald appeared to have gotten hit by Steelers running back James Conner on the play.

    McDonald missed the Steelers Week 8 game with a knee injury.

    Earlier in the game, Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey and cornerback Joe Haden both left the game injured. Heyward-Bey, however, has since returned to the game.

    The Steelers currently trail the Colts 10-0 late in the second half.

    • Rocksolid20

      Can we stop praising this always injured TE
      and realize The Outlaw is our #1 TE .

    • John Pennington

      Ben is playing not to get hurt.He is done and Burns need to be benched.Bens heart is not in the game and Burns dont care.So its time for the coaching staff to step in and save the season.Bring in McGee and Allen and sit Vance down and get Sutton in to replace Burns.