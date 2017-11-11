Steelers Vs. Colts 2017 Week 10: Game Time, Line, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 10

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (3-6)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium (63,000) • Indianapolis, Ind.

Playing Surface: FieldTurf

TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)

Coverage Map:

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line: Colts +10

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games

Pittsburgh is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games when playing Indianapolis

Pittsburgh is 14-2 SU in its last 16 games when playing Indianapolis

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Indianapolis

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Indianapolis

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Indianapolis

Indianapolis is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Indianapolis’s last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Indianapolis’s last 9 games at home

Indianapolis is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games when playing Pittsburgh

Indianapolis is 2-14 SU in its last 16 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Indianapolis’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Indianapolis is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Indianapolis’s last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries

OLB James Harrison (back) – Out

Colts Injuries:

WR Kamar Aiken (hamstring) – Out

LB John Simon (neck) – Out

WR T.Y. Hilton (groin)- Questionable

CB Quincy Wilson (knee)- Questionable

Game Release: