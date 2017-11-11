Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Colts 2017 Week 10: Game Time, Line, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan November 11, 2017 at 08:30 pm

    2017 Week 10

    Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (3-6)

    Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

    Site: Lucas Oil Stadium (63,000) • Indianapolis, Ind.

    Playing Surface: FieldTurf

    TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

    Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)

    Coverage Map:

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    Odds Line: Colts +10

    Trends:

    Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games
    Pittsburgh is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games
    Pittsburgh is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games on the road
    Pittsburgh is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games on the road
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road
    Pittsburgh is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games when playing Indianapolis
    Pittsburgh is 14-2 SU in its last 16 games when playing Indianapolis
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Indianapolis
    Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Indianapolis
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Indianapolis

    Indianapolis is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games
    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Indianapolis’s last 7 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Indianapolis’s last 9 games at home
    Indianapolis is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Indianapolis is 2-14 SU in its last 16 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Indianapolis’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Indianapolis is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Indianapolis’s last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

    Steelers Injuries

    OLB James Harrison (back) – Out

    Colts Injuries:

    WR Kamar Aiken (hamstring) – Out
    LB John Simon (neck) – Out
    WR T.Y. Hilton (groin)- Questionable
    CB Quincy Wilson (knee)- Questionable

    Game Release:

    at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 12)

