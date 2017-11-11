Steelers Vs. Colts 2017 Week 10: Game Time, Line, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 10
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (3-6)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: Lucas Oil Stadium (63,000) • Indianapolis, Ind.
Playing Surface: FieldTurf
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline)
Coverage Map:
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line: Colts +10
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 15-3 SU in its last 18 games
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games
Pittsburgh is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games when playing Indianapolis
Pittsburgh is 14-2 SU in its last 16 games when playing Indianapolis
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Indianapolis
Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Indianapolis
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Indianapolis
Indianapolis is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Indianapolis’s last 7 games
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Indianapolis’s last 9 games at home
Indianapolis is 5-11 ATS in its last 16 games when playing Pittsburgh
Indianapolis is 2-14 SU in its last 16 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Indianapolis’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Indianapolis is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Indianapolis’s last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries
OLB James Harrison (back) – Out
Colts Injuries:
WR Kamar Aiken (hamstring) – Out
LB John Simon (neck) – Out
WR T.Y. Hilton (groin)- Questionable
CB Quincy Wilson (knee)- Questionable
Game Release:at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 12)