Steelers Vs. Colts: Player Snap Counts – Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers got yet another road win Sunday afternoon as they beat the Indianapolis Colts 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The snap counts from the game have now been compiled and as usual, while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – All five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert played every snap Sunday and that was refreshing to see and it was the first time that’s happened since Week 1. Chris Hubbard played 5 offensive snaps as an extra tight end.

Running backs – As expected, Le’Veon Bell once again played a large amount of snaps as he was only off the field for all of one snap in total. Rookie James Conner was on the field for that one snaps while fullback Roosevelt Nix played just 9 offensive snaps in total.

Wide receiver – Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster (53 snaps) was on the field a littler more than Martavis Bryant (37 snaps) was and that’s not surprising. Eli Rogers played 18 snaps against the Colts while Darrius Heyward-Bey was limited to only playing on special teams.

Tight ends – Jesse James played 45 total snaps with Vance McDonald played 30. McDonald, by the way, started Sunday as did Xavier Grimble, who played all played 4 offensive snaps in total Sunday.

Defensive linemen – Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt both played 48 of the 59 total defensive snaps Sunday in Indianapolis. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played 28 snaps while L.T. Walton played 7 and Tyson Alualu played 11 snaps.

Outside linebackers – As expected, Bud Dupree and T.J. Watt once again played the lion’s share of defensive snaps against the Colts as both were only off the field for two plays. Anthony Chickillo and Arthur Moats played two snaps each.

Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was on the field for 44 snaps while Ryan Shazier played all 59 snaps against the Colts.

Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played 34 defensive snaps Sunday while William Gay played 16 snaps in total. Safety Sean Davis played 59 of 59 snaps as did cornerback Artie Burns. Before leaving the game with injuries, safety Mike Mitchell and cornerback Joe Haden played 37 and 10 snaps, respectively. Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh took over for Haden and played 48 snaps while Robert Golden took over for the injured Mitchell and played 23 snaps in total.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS R.Foster G 66 100% 0 0% 4 13% A.Villanueva T 66 100% 0 0% 4 13% D.DeCastro G 66 100% 0 0% 4 13% M.Gilbert T 66 100% 0 0% 4 13% M.Pouncey C 66 100% 0 0% 0 0% B.Roethlisberger QB 66 100% 0 0% 0 0% L.Bell RB 65 98% 0 0% 0 0% A.Brown WR 63 95% 0 0% 7 23% J.Smith-Schuster WR 53 80% 0 0% 4 13% J.James TE 45 68% 0 0% 4 13% M.Bryant WR 37 56% 0 0% 0 0% V.McDonald TE 30 45% 0 0% 4 13% E.Rogers WR 18 27% 0 0% 0 0% R.Nix FB 9 14% 0 0% 23 77% C.Hubbard T 5 8% 0 0% 4 13% X.Grimble TE 4 6% 0 0% 0 0% J.Conner RB 1 2% 0 0% 4 13% S.Davis S 0 0% 59 100% 11 37% A.Burns CB 0 0% 59 100% 10 33% R.Shazier ILB 0 0% 59 100% 3 10% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 57 97% 10 33% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 57 97% 3 10% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 48 81% 12 40% S.Tuitt DE 0 0% 48 81% 7 23% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 48 81% 7 23% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 44 75% 7 23% M.Mitchell S 0 0% 37 63% 2 7% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 34 58% 8 27% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 28 47% 0 0% R.Golden S 0 0% 23 39% 24 80% W.Gay CB 0 0% 16 27% 0 0% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 11 19% 2 7% J.Haden CB 0 0% 10 17% 2 7% L.Walton DE 0 0% 7 12% 5 17% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 2 3% 23 77% A.Moats OLB 0 0% 2 3% 5 17% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 0 0% 23 77% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 0 0% 23 77% D.Heyward-Bey WR 0 0% 0 0% 17 57% T.Watson RB 0 0% 0 0% 15 50% J.Wilcox S 0 0% 0 0% 13 43% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 12 40% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 12 40% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 8 27%