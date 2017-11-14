Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Colts Sack Breakdown

    By Alex Kozora November 14, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Been awhile since we’ve had to do one of this. Which is most definitely a good thing. Looking at the one sack the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

    1. 1st and 10, 2:54 1st. 22 personnel. Five block vs five rush. 

    Pretty clear who is at fault here. #91 Hassan Ridgeway beats LG Ramon Foster to the inside with a swim move. Foster isn’t able to move his feet to stay square to the DL and creates a soft inside shoulder, the last thing a linemen wants to allow. Doesn’t move his feet to slide and winds up lunging, something that’s pretty uncharacteristic for a veteran like him. At 340 pounds, it’s pretty tough for guys to get around him and one reason why he doesn’t allow many sacks.

    One other weird element is Foster and Maurkice Pouncey being on different levels. That makes it easier to give up the inside – Ridgeway isn’t getting bumped and doesn’t have to squeeze through the gap, which would give Foster a chance to recover and seal him. That aggressive jumpset by Pouncey is generally uncommon in Mike Munchak’s scheme but I know he’s said he’ll do it to some nose tackles who line head up, the look the Colts give here.

    Even after the play, Foster pointed to himself to say “my bad, Ben.”

    If you’re wondering, not a lot going on downfield. Maybe the out route to the bottom but if it’s any consolation, there wasn’t a wide open receiver that wound up being missed.

    So Foster gives up his first sack of the year.

    Blame: Ramon Foster

    Sack Counter (Game)

    Ramon Foster: 1

    Penalty Counter (Game)

    None

    Sack Counter (Season)

    Alejandro Villanueva: 4.5
    Ben Roethlisberger: 1.5
    Le’Veon Bell: 1
    Ramon Foster: 1
    Todd Haley: 1
    Chris Hubbard: 1
    David DeCastro: .5
    Receivers: .5

    Penalty Counter (Season)

    Chris Hubbard: 3
    David DeCastro: 3
    Alejandro Villanueva: 3
    Maurkice Pouncey: 2
    B.J. Finney: 1

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Mark

      I would like to see Finney get some time at the left guard spot. Our running game appears better with him in the game. Allowing the guards to pull left or right. It’s very difficult for Ramon to pull with 340 lbs and he rocks backward in his stance to get going. Plus Finney does a better job moving his feet.

      I like Ramon but feel Finney is better at this point in their careers.

    • Charles Mullins

      Love having this be a short article.