    Steelers Vs Colts X Factor: Mike Hilton

    By Alex Kozora November 11, 2017 at 09:30 am

    As we will do every Saturday to get you ready for the week’s game, our X Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. What will make or break the Pittsburgh Steelers as they square off against the Indianapolis Colts.

    X Factor: Mike Hilton

    Mentioned this one the other day. There aren’t a lot of way the Colts will be able to beat the Steelers. Perhaps their best shot at it is creating some big plays for a lackluster offense. In charge of doing that is TY Hilton, averaging an absurd 20 yards per catch and one of the NFL’s most explosive receivers.

    Normally, with a cornerback tandem of Artie Burns and Joe Haden, it wouldn’t be a severe problem. The Steelers have shut down top receivers already. But Hilton is different. The Colts play him in the slot as much as anyone does their #1 receiver. And we know the Steelers aren’t a team that will travel their cornerbacks. Meaning, Mike Hilton will be seeing a lot of TY Sunday afternoon.

    Mike Hilton has had a great season. What a find he’s been. But he hasn’t faced a receiver like this and hasn’t been tested vertically very often – this will be his truest test, maybe of the entire year.

    Sure, the Steelers could try to offer safety help but that’s a lot tougher to do in the slot than an outside receiver. You can’t just play “over the top.” The whole route tree is open in the slot and when the Steelers want to play with two high safeties, something they often do on passing downs, that help simply isn’t going to be there.

    Defenses are unable to just leverage the slot receiver away. You just have to embrace and defend him. And that’ll be a challenge.

    No receiver has been targeted more on third down this season than TY Hilton. And the slot is where most teams look in those situations. Pittsburgh will have their hands full. If Mike Hilton can continue his strong season, the Steelers are sitting pretty. If he can’t, the Colts will have a puncher’s chance.

    • Rob H

      I would think the recent news about TY being questionable with a groin injury has to be taken into account now.
      I can only assume that he sustained the injury in practice this week, or did it earlier, and it’s getting worse (ala Bell last year.)
      Either way, covering a WR nursing that kind of injury has got to be at least a little easier than it would have been otherwise. I would also think that the Colts in their current situation would be more apt to go into a sort of tank mode, in the sense that any injury to a top player would be treated with kid gloves, hoping to avoid it needing surgery after the season, while increasing their draft position in the process.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Alex, I’m such a jerk. I’ve disagreed with you every week. To me, like you say, Hilton is the biggest threat. I think the Steelers DO have a safety over the top somewhat assigned to double him and that’s my X-factor. Also, crashing down on Gore.

      I’m just not sure who or how they’re going to do it – assign one guy or situational.