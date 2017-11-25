Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Packers 2017 Week 12: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan November 25, 2017 at 02:30 pm

    2017 Week 12

    Green Bay Packers (5-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)

    Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

    Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass

    TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)

    Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    National Radio: Westwood One

    Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Jason Taylor (analyst)

    Odds Line: Steelers -14

    Trends:

    Green Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games
    Green Bay is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games
    Green Bay is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games
    The total has gone OVER in 13 of Green Bay’s last 17 games
    Green Bay is 6-3 SU in its last 9 games on the road
    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Green Bay’s last 8 games on the road
    Green Bay is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Green Bay’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games
    Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games
    Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Green Bay
    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Green Bay

    Packers Injuries:

    RB Aaron Jones (knee) – Out
    DT Kenny Clark (ankle) – Doubtful
    RB Ty Montgomery (ribs) – Doubtful
    S Morgan Burnett (groin) – Questionable
    CB Kevin King (shoulder) – Questionable
    C Corey Linsley (back) – Questionable
    LB Clay Matthews (groin) – Questionable
    RB Devante Mays (ankle) – Questionable
    G Lucas Patrick (hand) – Questionable

    Steelers Injuries

    CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Out
    TE Vance McDonald (ankle) – Out
    WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) – Out
    S Mike Mitchell (ankle) – Questionable

    Weather:



    Game Release:
    vs. Green Bay Packers (Nov. 26)

