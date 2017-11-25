Steelers Vs. Packers 2017 Week 12: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 12

Green Bay Packers (5-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

National Radio: Westwood One

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Jason Taylor (analyst)

Odds Line: Steelers -14

Trends:

Green Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games

Green Bay is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games

Green Bay is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Green Bay’s last 17 games

Green Bay is 6-3 SU in its last 9 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Green Bay’s last 8 games on the road

Green Bay is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Green Bay’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Pittsburgh is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Green Bay

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Green Bay

Packers Injuries:

RB Aaron Jones (knee) – Out

DT Kenny Clark (ankle) – Doubtful

RB Ty Montgomery (ribs) – Doubtful

S Morgan Burnett (groin) – Questionable

CB Kevin King (shoulder) – Questionable

C Corey Linsley (back) – Questionable

LB Clay Matthews (groin) – Questionable

RB Devante Mays (ankle) – Questionable

G Lucas Patrick (hand) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Out

TE Vance McDonald (ankle) – Out

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) – Out

S Mike Mitchell (ankle) – Questionable

Weather:







Game Release:

vs. Green Bay Packers (Nov. 26)

