Steelers Vs. Packers 2017 Week 12: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 12
Green Bay Packers (5-5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)
Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Jason Taylor (analyst)
Odds Line: Steelers -14
Trends:
Green Bay is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games
Green Bay is 13-6 SU in its last 19 games
Green Bay is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone OVER in 13 of Green Bay’s last 17 games
Green Bay is 6-3 SU in its last 9 games on the road
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Green Bay’s last 8 games on the road
Green Bay is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Green Bay’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home
Pittsburgh is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games at home
Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing Green Bay
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Green Bay
Packers Injuries:
RB Aaron Jones (knee) – Out
DT Kenny Clark (ankle) – Doubtful
RB Ty Montgomery (ribs) – Doubtful
S Morgan Burnett (groin) – Questionable
CB Kevin King (shoulder) – Questionable
C Corey Linsley (back) – Questionable
LB Clay Matthews (groin) – Questionable
RB Devante Mays (ankle) – Questionable
G Lucas Patrick (hand) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Out
TE Vance McDonald (ankle) – Out
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) – Out
S Mike Mitchell (ankle) – Questionable
Weather:
