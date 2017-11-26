Steelers Vs. Packers: Inactives For Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Sunday night Week 12 home game against the Green Bay Packers and as expected, it includes the names of three players who were officially ruled out for the contest on Friday.
After being ruled out for the Sunday night game against the Packers on the team’s Friday injury report, cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) are all now officially inactive.
This will mark the second game this season that Haden has been inactive for and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh will start in his place Sunday night. With Smith-Schuster missing his first game of the season, fellow wide receiver Justin Hunter gets his game day helmet. As for McDonald, this marks the fourth game hes missed this season because of injury.
After ending the week listed as questionable, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell is active Sunday night.
The rest of the Steelers Week 12 inactive list includes healthy scratches and those players are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Matt Feiler, Daniel McCullers and outside linebacker James Harrison.
Packers Inactive Players
RB Aaron Jones
CB Donatello Brown
OLB Clay Matthews
OL Lucas Patrick
OL Adam Pankey
RB Ty Montgomery
NT Kenny Clark