Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs. Packers: Inactives For Week 12

    By Dave Bryan November 26, 2017 at 07:03 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Sunday night Week 12 home game against the Green Bay Packers and as expected, it includes the names of three players who were officially ruled out for the contest on Friday.

    After being ruled out for the Sunday night game against the Packers on the team’s Friday injury report, cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) are all now officially inactive.

    This will mark the second game this season that Haden has been inactive for and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh will start in his place Sunday night. With Smith-Schuster missing his first game of the season, fellow wide receiver Justin Hunter gets his game day helmet. As for McDonald, this marks the fourth game hes missed this season because of injury.

    After ending the week listed as questionable, Steelers safety Mike Mitchell is active Sunday night.

    The rest of the Steelers Week 12 inactive list includes healthy scratches and those players are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Matt Feiler, Daniel McCullers and outside linebacker James Harrison.

    Steelers Inactive Players

    QB Joshua Dobbs
    CB Joe Haden
    WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
    TE Vance McDonald
    T Matt Felier
    DT Daniel McCullers
    OLB James Harrison

    Packers Inactive Players

    RB Aaron Jones
    CB Donatello Brown
    OLB Clay Matthews
    OL Lucas Patrick
    OL Adam Pankey
    RB Ty Montgomery
    NT Kenny Clark

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • capehouse

      Oh wow Hawkins over Feiler, and nice to see Mitchell is playing.

    • Doug Andrews

      Let’s go Sutton

    • Redmond Barry

      *Checks list*
      Now I wanna see Dan McCullers playing safety.

    • Rocksolid20

      Sad to see Debo go out this way . One of
      my all time Steeler favs . His Super Bowl TD
      run is on my favorites play list .

    • JAMESH

      I hope Hawkins gets some non-injury induced play time. On some plays, they could use him as RT and use Hubbard as TE.

    • Redmond Barry

      Damn your editing powers Dave.

    • Redmond Barry

      Maybe they’re saving him for the playoffs.

    • Steel Your Face

      I WANT DEEBO…!