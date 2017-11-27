Steelers Vs. Packers: Player Snap Counts – Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers got yet another home win Sunday night as they beat the Green Bay Packers 31-28 at Heinz Field. The snap counts from the game have now been compiled and as usual, while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – All five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Chris Hubbard, played every snap Sunday night. Additionally, tackle Jerald Hawkins, who dressed Sunday night for the first time during his young career, played 5 offensive snaps as a blocking tight end.

Running backs – Le’Veon Bell played all but two offensive snaps Sunday night against the Packers on his way to touching the football 32 times in total. Backups James Conner and Fitzgerald Toussaint each played some offensive snap as most of their playing time was on special teams. Fullback Roosevelt Nix played 5 offensive snaps against the Packers.

Wide receiver – Once again, Antonio Brown played the most wide receiver snaps Sunday night. With rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster sidelined Sunday night, Martavis Bryant (58 snaps) and Eli Rogers (55 snaps) both saw an increase in playing time. Darrius Heyward-Bey (8 snaps) and Justin Hunter (7 snaps), also benefited in playing time with Smith-Schuster inactive.

Tight ends – Jesse James played 64 of 74 snaps with Vance McDonald inactive again Sunday night with an ankle injury. Xavier Grimble played 20 offensive snaps in total against the Packers.

Defensive linemen – Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt played 50 and 48 snaps respectively out of 55 total. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played 20 snaps while defensive end L.T. Walton played 3 snaps and Tyson Alualu played 7 snaps.

Outside linebackers – As usual, Bud Dupree (53) and T.J. Watt (53) once again played the lion’s share of defensive snaps against the Packers as both were only off the field for two plays plays. Anthony Chickillo (2 snaps) and Arthur Moats (2 snaps) filled in for Dupree and Watt on those two plays.

Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was on the field for 43 snaps while Ryan Shazier played 53 of 55 snaps as he missed two due to an ankle injury. Tyler Matakevich replaced Shazier for those two snaps.

Defensive backs – Cornerbacks Artie Burns (55 snaps) and Coty Sensabaugh (54 snaps) were joined mainly in the secondary Sunday night by Mike Hilton (33 snaps) and safeties Mike Mitchell (55 snaps) and Sean Davis (55 snaps). Dimeback William Gay played 16 snaps in total and rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton failed to see the field in his first game in a Steelers uniform. Safety Robert Golden played one snap Sunday night on defense while cornerback Brian Allen and J.J. Wilcox were limited to special teams work only.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS A.Brown WR 74 100% 0 0% 6 21% A.Villanueva T 74 100% 0 0% 5 18% C.Hubbard T 74 100% 0 0% 4 14% D.DeCastro G 74 100% 0 0% 4 14% R.Foster G 74 100% 0 0% 4 14% M.Pouncey C 74 100% 0 0% 0 0% B.Roethlisberger QB 74 100% 0 0% 0 0% L.Bell RB 72 97% 0 0% 0 0% J.James TE 64 86% 0 0% 4 14% M.Bryant WR 58 78% 0 0% 5 18% E.Rogers WR 55 74% 0 0% 0 0% X.Grimble TE 20 27% 0 0% 0 0% D.Heyward-Bey WR 8 11% 0 0% 14 50% J.Hunter WR 7 9% 0 0% 0 0% R.Nix FB 5 7% 0 0% 19 68% J.Hawkins T 5 7% 0 0% 0 0% F.Toussaint RB 1 1% 0 0% 10 36% J.Conner RB 1 1% 0 0% 5 18% A.Burns CB 0 0% 55 100% 11 39% S.Davis S 0 0% 55 100% 8 29% M.Mitchell S 0 0% 55 100% 5 18% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 54 98% 10 36% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 53 96% 13 46% R.Shazier ILB 0 0% 53 96% 4 14% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 53 96% 4 14% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 50 91% 9 32% S.Tuitt DE 0 0% 48 87% 7 25% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 43 78% 10 36% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 33 60% 5 18% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 20 36% 1 4% W.Gay CB 0 0% 16 29% 0 0% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 7 13% 5 18% L.Walton DE 0 0% 3 5% 6 21% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 2 4% 20 71% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 2 4% 19 68% A.Moats OLB 0 0% 2 4% 5 18% R.Golden S 0 0% 1 2% 19 68% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 0 0% 19 68% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 9 32% B.Allen CB 0 0% 0 0% 9 32% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 7 25% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 7 25% J.Wilcox S 0 0% 0 0% 6 21% B.Finney C 0 0% 0 0% 4 14%