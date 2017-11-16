Steelers Vs. Titans 2017 Week 11: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2017 Week 11
Tennessee Titans (6-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)
Kickoff: 8:25 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Heather Cox (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (analyst)
Odds Line: Steelers -7
Trends:
Tennessee is 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 games
Tennessee is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Tennessee’s last 8 games
Tennessee is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games on the road
Tennessee is 8-17 SU in its last 25 games on the road
Tennessee is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
Tennessee is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 13 games when playing Pittsburgh
Tennessee is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 11 of Tennessee’s last 15 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 16-3 SU in its last 19 games
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games
Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home
Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Tennessee
Pittsburgh is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing Tennessee
The total has gone OVER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games when playing Tennessee
Pittsburgh is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Tennessee
The total has gone OVER in 11 of Pittsburgh’s last 15 games when playing at home against Tennessee
Titans Injuries:
None
Steelers Injuries
CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Out
S Mike Mitchell (ankle) – Questionable
OLB James Harrison (back) – Questionable
TE Vance McDonald (ankle) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:vs. Tennessee Titans (Nov. 16)