    Steelers Vs. Titans 2017 Week 11: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

    By Dave Bryan November 16, 2017 at 12:45 am

    2017 Week 11

    Tennessee Titans (6-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)

    Kickoff: 8:25 p.m. ET

    Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

    Playing Surface: Natural Grass

    TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)

    Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Heather Cox (sideline)

    Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

    Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

    National Radio: Westwood One

    Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (analyst)

    Odds Line: Steelers -7

    Trends:

    Tennessee is 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 games
    Tennessee is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games
    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Tennessee’s last 8 games
    Tennessee is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games on the road
    Tennessee is 8-17 SU in its last 25 games on the road
    Tennessee is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Tennessee is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 13 games when playing Pittsburgh
    Tennessee is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
    The total has gone OVER in 11 of Tennessee’s last 15 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games
    Pittsburgh is 16-3 SU in its last 19 games
    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games
    Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games at home
    Pittsburgh is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Tennessee
    Pittsburgh is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing Tennessee
    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Pittsburgh’s last 13 games when playing Tennessee
    Pittsburgh is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Tennessee
    The total has gone OVER in 11 of Pittsburgh’s last 15 games when playing at home against Tennessee

    Titans Injuries:

    None

    Steelers Injuries

    CB Joe Haden (fibula) – Out
    S Mike Mitchell (ankle) – Questionable
    OLB James Harrison (back) – Questionable
    TE Vance McDonald (ankle) – Questionable

    Weather:



    Game Release:

    vs. Tennessee Titans (Nov. 16)

