Steelers Vs. Titans: Inactives For Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven inactive players ahead of their Thursday night Week 11 home game against the Tennessee Titans and as expected, it includes one officially ruled out injured player on it as well as a few players who ended the week listed as questionable.

After being ruled out for the Thursday night game against the Titans on the team’s Wednesday injury report, cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) is now officially inactive. This will mark the first game this season that Haden has been inactive for. Haden suffered a broken fibula this past Sunday and is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks. Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh will start in place of Haden Thursday night.

Also inactive Thursday night are safety Mike Mitchell (ankle), tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) and outside linebacker James Harrison (back). All three players ended the week listed as questionable.

The rest of the Steelers Week 11 inactive list includes healthy scratches and those players are: quarterback Joshua Dobbs, tackle Jerald Hawkins, and tackle/guard Matt Feiler.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Joshua Dobbs

CB Joe Haden

OLB James Harrison

T/G Matt Feiler

T Jerald Hawkins

S Mike Mitchell

TE Vance McDonald

Titans Inactive Players

QB Brandon Weeden

WR Darius Jennings

CB Kalan Reed

CB Curtis Riley

G Corey Levin

OLB Kevin Dodd

DE David King