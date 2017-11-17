Steelers Vs. Titans: Player Snap Counts – Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers got yet another home win Thursday night as they beat the Tennessee Titans 40-17 at Heinz Field. The snap counts from the game have now been compiled and as usual, while there aren’t many surprises included in them, there are a few totals worth pointing out.

Offensive line – All five starters, Alejandro Villanueva, Ramon Foster, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Marcus Gilbert played every meaningful snap Sunday. Pouncey and Gilbert were yanked late in lieu of B.J. Finney and Chris Hubbard for kneel down snaps.

Running backs – The Steelers attempted to lighten the work load of Le’Veon Bell some Thursday night but with that said, he still played 68 total snaps. Rookie James Conner played 8 offensive snaps in total. Fullback Roosevelt Nix only played 5 offensive snaps.

Wide receiver – As expected, Antonio Brown played the most wide receiver snaps Thursday night. Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster (67 snaps) was once again on the field more than Martavis Bryant (45 snaps) was and that’s not surprising. Eli Rogers played 26 snaps against the Titans while Darrius Heyward-Bey was limited to 4 snaps.

Tight ends – Jesse James played all 76 snaps with Vance McDonald inactive Thursday night with an ankle injury. Xavier Grimble played 9 offensive snaps in total against the Titans.

Defensive linemen – Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt played 56 and 53 snaps respectively out of 65 total. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave played 23 snaps while defensive end L.T. Walton played 10 and Tyson Alualu played 15 snaps.

Outside linebackers – As expected, Bud Dupree (52) and T.J. Watt (54) once again played the lion’s share of defensive snaps against the Titans as both were only off the field for a few plays plays. Anthony Chickillo (9) and Arthur Moats (14) played a little more than usual in the blowout.

Inside linebackers – Vince Williams was on the field for 50 snaps while Ryan Shazier played 63 of 65 snaps against the Titans. Tyler Matakevich saw the field on defense for 2 plays.

Defensive backs – Cornerback Mike Hilton played 36 defensive snaps Thursday night while William Gay played 16 snaps in total. Safety Sean Davis played 65 of 65 snaps as did cornerback Artie Burns. Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh played 64 snaps in his first start snaps while Robert Golden, like Davis, played all 65 defensive snaps Thursday night.

PLAYER POS OFFENSIVE SNAPS DEFENSIVE SNAPS SPECIAL TEAM SNAPS R.Foster G 76 100% 0 0% 8 26% D.DeCastro G 76 100% 0 0% 8 26% A.Villanueva T 76 100% 0 0% 8 26% J.James TE 76 100% 0 0% 8 26% M.Gilbert T 72 95% 0 0% 4 13% M.Pouncey C 72 95% 0 0% 0 0% B.Roethlisberger QB 72 95% 0 0% 0 0% A.Brown WR 70 92% 0 0% 3 10% L.Bell RB 68 89% 0 0% 1 3% J.Smith-Schuster WR 67 88% 0 0% 4 13% M.Bryant WR 45 59% 0 0% 0 0% E.Rogers WR 26 34% 0 0% 0 0% X.Grimble TE 9 12% 0 0% 0 0% J.Conner RB 8 11% 0 0% 4 13% C.Hubbard T 6 8% 0 0% 8 26% R.Nix FB 5 7% 0 0% 17 55% D.Heyward-Bey WR 4 5% 0 0% 15 48% B.Finney C 4 5% 0 0% 4 13% L.Jones QB 4 5% 0 0% 0 0% R.Golden S 0 0% 65 100% 19 61% S.Davis S 0 0% 65 100% 7 23% A.Burns CB 0 0% 65 100% 6 19% C.Sensabaugh CB 0 0% 64 98% 16 52% R.Shazier ILB 0 0% 63 97% 4 13% C.Heyward DE 0 0% 56 86% 12 39% T.Watt OLB 0 0% 54 83% 9 29% S.Tuitt DE 0 0% 53 82% 12 39% B.Dupree OLB 0 0% 52 80% 2 6% V.Williams ILB 0 0% 50 77% 13 42% M.Hilton CB 0 0% 36 55% 10 32% J.Hargrave NT 0 0% 23 35% 1 3% W.Gay CB 0 0% 16 25% 0 0% T.Alualu DE 0 0% 15 23% 0 0% A.Moats OLB 0 0% 14 22% 6 19% L.Walton DE 0 0% 10 15% 4 13% A.Chickillo OLB 0 0% 9 14% 21 68% T.Matakevich ILB 0 0% 2 3% 19 61% D.McCullers DT 0 0% 2 3% 3 10% J.Wilcox S 0 0% 1 2% 6 19% L.Fort ILB 0 0% 0 0% 19 61% C.Boswell K 0 0% 0 0% 17 55% T.Watson RB 0 0% 0 0% 16 52% J.Berry P 0 0% 0 0% 11 35% K.Canaday LS 0 0% 0 0% 11 35% B.Allen CB 0 0% 0 0% 5 16%