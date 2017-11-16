Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Titans Win/Loss Scenarios

    By Alex Kozora November 16, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Back at it on gameday, breaking down what the Pittsburgh Steelers have to do to win (or lose) in today’s game against the Tennessee Titans. My always unreliable prediction at the bottom.

    The Steelers Will Win If…

    – They handle the Titans misdirection. And that’s tough on a short week. Tennessee’s offense throws a lot of looks and wrinkles at you. Things that are just tough to plan for with such little film study/practice time. Whether that’s using Pony packages with both running backs in the game, getting cornerback Adoree Jackson on the field, or running the ball with their starting tight end, there’s so much to handle. If the Steelers can read their keys and stay disciplined, no easy task, they’ll contain the Titans’ offense.

    – They tackle those two big backs. Talking about Demarco Murray and Derrick Henry. They’re a load to bring down and the Steelers’ defense is banged up with key injuries and again, being on that short week. Pittsburgh’s defense hasn’t exactly been sterling and consistent as tacklers either and the first half against the Indianapolis Colts got ugly. Can’t have that repeat. Titans’ downhill run game will make you pay.

    – The Steelers’ offensive line communicates well. Titans run a lot of stunts and the Steelers had mixed success last week. Dick LeBeau is going to throw a lot at ya and Pittsburgh’s ability to recognize and pick it all up is going to be crucial.

    The Titans Will Win If…

    Kevin Byard bests Big Ben. Byard leads the entire NFL with six interceptions and he’s done especially well versus the AFC North with five of them against the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Hearing the players talk this week, multiple mentioned needing to stop “#31” but identifying him and actually stopping him to be two different things. Byard is going to roam centerfield and Roethlisberger hasn’t had the best success. Hoping it doesn’t get ugly.

    – They dominate the line of scrimmage defensively. Jurrell Casey is an excellent defensive linemen and there’s some athleticism at inside linebacker. Running the ball hasn’t been easy for any team this season and the Steelers’ ground game has been spotty.

    – Adoree Jackson wins the day. Jackson can make an impact in all three phases. Starting corner. Starting returner. Bit piece on offense. He’s going to be a threat everywhere and it’s hard to shut him down completely. If Danny Smith and the special teams unit slip up, it could be a long day. Don’t want to give this offense good field position.

    Prediction 

    Titans: 24
    Steelers: 16

    Seasonal Record

    6-3

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • rystorm06

      Well, I hope you’re wrong 🙂

    • Shai Landesman

      Hope you’re wrong, but I’ve got a bad feeling about this one too.

    • AndreH

      The short week doesn’t benefit either team. But being at home definitely favors the home team. At least they don’t have travel on a short week. Prediction: A Steelers win

    • Ace

      I’m worried about stopping their rb’s the most. Henry can really get going and gash this Steelers D. Murray is deceptively fast catching passes on the edge. They have got to bring Davis in the box and play the run aggressively. If the D can dictate what the Titans do on offense, they should be successful. All it could take is a couple gadget plays to end up down 14 in a hurry. Please no repeats of last week! PS gotta start fast, I hope they win the toss, take the ball and go right down for the td. I’m optimistic, but I think this is gonna be a close one.