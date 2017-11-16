Hot Topics

    Steelers Vs Titans X Factor: Ryan Shazier

    By Alex Kozora November 16, 2017 at 01:11 pm

    As we will do every Saturday to get you ready for the week’s game, our X Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. What will make or break the Pittsburgh Steelers as they square off against the Tennessee Titans. 

    X Factor: Ryan Shazier

    Admittedly, a sorta obvious pick. But guys, I am worried about that Titans’ offense. Like I already wrote about, they throw everything and the kitchen sink at you. It forces a defense to be disciplined and read their keys because Marcus Mariota and company will do everything they can to get you out of position. Heck, even the Chicago Bears had success doing this with a significantly worse offense.

    By the way, Shazier was my X Factor for that Bears game too. He, along with the rest of that defense, struggled, and Chicago rolled up 200+ yards on the ground against them.

    Shazier is the conductor of the defense. The buck stops with him. On a short week where the Titans are the more complex and varied offense, it’s a tougher task for Pittsburgh’s defense than Tennessee’s.

    Beyond that, the Steelers have to be a better tackling team. Frankly, emulate what the Titans show defensively. Missed tackles is just going to let the Titans’ playmakers be all the more effective. Derrick Henry and DeMarco Murray live off YAC while Delanie Walker is one of the most underrated tight ends in the NFL. Shazier leads the Steelers in missed tackles – yes, partly because he is so involved in plays, but we know he can be better. That 3rd down whiff along the sideline last week? That’s not a product of being a special player. That’s just not executing.

    If he can continue to make the splash plays we’re accustomed to but be more consistent and sniff out the exotic things the Titans’ offense likes to do, they’ll have a chance to keep Tennessee in check and keep the win streak rolling.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • cencalsteeler

      So, Alex, if I’m reading between the lines, missed tackles, overpursuing and soft spots in some coverage worry you? That, coupled with some bites on pump fakes, some double moves and a TE who can find soft spots between backer and safety coverage? I hear ya, brother!! It’s been my concern for the last few seasons, especially since it’s been a carryover from year to year and the problems still exist.

    • Adam Stang

      He reminds me of Polamalu in that way. Seems to be a loose cannon in pursuit of the tackle which is hit or miss but a magnet for splash plays. The upside is much higher because of the latter.

    • nutty32

      It sucks we can’t rely on Ben & the O to score their way into making the Titans one dimensional. Can’t see how the Titans won’t hit on their fair share of plays if Shazier & crew are forced to defend everything the entire game.

    • Rob

      Im going in a slightly different direction with Watt/Burns since it seems that the RBs like to take things to the boundary and they run most of their gadget plays to that side. Dupree can be added too. Outside contain is going to be key i think

    • FATCAT716

      You will see an offensive explosion tonite