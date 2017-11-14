Hot Topics

    Steelers Workout Cornerback Jack Tocho

    By Alex Kozora November 14, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    One minor piece of housekeeping for you guys but I know there’s always interest in this stuff. The Pittsburgh Steelers recently had a workout for cornerback Jack Tocho as they continue to update their emergency list.

    Tocho, 6’0 202 pounds, was drafted late in the 7th round of the 2017 draft by the Minnesota Vikings. At the Combine, he ran a 4.54, jumped 35 inches in the vert, 10’4″ in the broad, and put up 21 reps on the bench press, impressive numbers all around.

    He was elected captain as a senior for NC State and started all 13 games in 2016 for the Wolfpack. He recorded 37 tackles and picked off a pair of passes. He participated in the East/West Shrine game. He credits his football IQ to his success.

    “You just can’t limit it to only know your role,” Tocho told Vikings’ reporters after getting drafted. “So I’d say that having a strong football I.Q. like I have will just help me and my teammates to help put us in the best position to make plays on the field.”

    He’s also said he works best in a press man coverage, his size and length (31 5/8 inches) all helping him. Per his NFL.com draft profile, they noted Tocho is “known for his work ethic” and has “good play strength.”

    Minnesota waived him at final cutdowns. He was signed to the practice squad in mid-September but it was a short stay, cut again on November 1st.

    Teams bringing players in for workouts is nothing new but that’s how the Steelers found Mike Hilton last year. The two seem to share some similar traits, chiefly their football IQ, which surely helped accelerate Hilton’s progress in his first year of regular season action.

    With Joe Haden injured and secondary depth a bit on the thin side, we’ll see if the team scoops up Tocho in the next week.

    • NCSteel

      A good guy at State.
      He’s not Haden but a potential project that could pay dividends in a buy and hold scenario.
      Good for Tocho.
      Good job front office.

    • 6 ring circus

      Revis.

    • Ed Freinstein

      I’m curious as to if they are consider making Brian Allen active this week.

    • AndyR34

      Wonder what…if anything…this might signal about Sutton?

    • Jaybird

      I don’t think Sutton will be ready for quite a while. He missed too much time for a rookie to make up.

    • Alex Kozora

      Don’t think anything.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I’d say that is probable for Thursday but he will likely play just special teams.

    • PittShawnC

      From my post on the PG the day of the trade, seems applicable:

      Actually shocked by this. So if Burns or Haden gets injured,
      we have Gay, Sensabaugh, Hilton and Sutton as depth/backup on the outside? An
      old man, journeyman, practice squad player and injured rookie?

      Not the 26 yr old, 2016 19 game starter who gave up 2 TD’s in 93 targets, a
      longest pass of 37yds, on the field for 97.8% of defensive snaps, 0.87 yds per
      coverage snap (15th best in NFL), gave up the 3rd lowest YAC after a reception
      of ALL NFL corners, had 2 holding and 3 PI’s in 622 coverage snaps and manned
      AJ Green successfully and OBJ and others. Not this guy?

      Look, not saying Ross is or ever will be PB or all pro quality and he certainly
      didn’t make enough splash plays in 2016. But he’s decent. He could have
      provided solid depth.

    • PittShawnC

      Oh that’s right, he didn’t fit out “man scheme” that we run 20% of the time

    • Matt Manzo

      Could Tocho possibly be a Safety project?

    • Chuck Anderson

      What he also didn’t do was beat out Sensabaugh in the preseason.

      If we’d released Sensabaugh instead, even though he’s more versatile and played at least as well as Ross in the preseason, then that’s *two* FAs (also Knile Davis) signed but cut before the season – which is probably not the best way to attract free agents in future seasons.

      If we’d retained them both, who else doesn’t make the team? You want to lose Brian Allen’s potential for Cockrell’s and Sensabaugh’s mediocre now? And who knows, perhaps if we were paying Ross’s salary too, we wouldn’t have been able to pick up JJ Wilcox.

      The Cockrell ship sailed months ago, and rightly so.

    • Chuck Anderson

      If it’d stop folks from trying to turn Brian Allen into one, then I’m all for it.

    • Grant Humphrey

      He was just re-signed back to the Vikings practice squad. Probably means he won’t be signed now

    • Alex Kozora

      Possible.

    • John

      All I would say is one would think Sutton is way ahead of this guy and the club is just kicking the tires on other options if bad things happen down the line. Seventh rounds cut twice by other teams cannot be relied on to make plays anytime soon. Getting guys out of retirement is a better option.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Not a good sign for Brian Allen if they are looking at other 7th rounders.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Exactly. See gerod holliman.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Hell no.