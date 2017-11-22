Steelers WR Antonio Brown Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown had a great game this past Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans and his performative included him catching three touchdown passes. For his efforts, Brown has now been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 11.

Antonio Brown has won 5 Player of the Week Awards, tied with Rod Woodson for the 3rd most in franchise history. Only Ben Roethlisberger (14) & Troy Polamalu (7) have won more for the Steelers pic.twitter.com/q73UjB9SKE — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) November 22, 2017

Brown caught 10 passes for 144 yards Thursday night in the Steelers 40-17 home win over the Titans and his final of three touchdown receptions in the game included him pinning the football to his helmet in the corner of the end zone with a Titans cornerback plastered to him.

Brown now enters Week 12 of the regular season with 70 receptions for 1,026 yards and he leads the NFL in those statistical categories. He also has six receiving touchdowns on the season

This marks the second time that Brown has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in his career. He has also been named AFC Player of the Month and AFC Special Teams Player of the Week three times in his career previously.

A few weeks ago, Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was named the NFL’s AFC Offensive Player Of The Week for his performance against the Detroit Lions.