Steelers WR Darrius Heyward-Bey Leaves Colts Game With Foot Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently playing the Indianapolis Colts on the road and the team has already suffered one injury.

According to the team, Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey sustained a left foot injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s game and he is questionable to return to action.

Heyward-Bey is a core special teams player on punt and kickoff coverage. The team dressed five wide receivers for Sunday’s game.

The Steelers and Colts are currently scoreless with 6:25 remaining in the first quarter.