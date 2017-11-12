Hot Topics

    Steelers WR Darrius Heyward-Bey Leaves Colts Game With Foot Injury

    By Dave Bryan November 12, 2017 at 01:20 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently playing the Indianapolis Colts on the road and the team has already suffered one injury.

    According to the team, Steelers wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey sustained a left foot injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s game and he is questionable to return to action.

    Heyward-Bey is a core special teams player on punt and kickoff coverage. The team dressed five wide receivers for Sunday’s game.

    The Steelers and Colts are currently scoreless with 6:25 remaining in the first quarter.

