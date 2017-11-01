Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a great first career prime time game Sunday night against the Detroit Lions and he’s now been rewarded by the NFL for it.





According to Randall Liu, the NFL’s Senior Director of Football Communications, Smith-Schuster has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 8.

Against the Lions, Smith-Schuster caught 7 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. His score, a 97-yard reception from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, came in the third quarter and is now the longest scoring passing play in the history of the franchise.

At 20 years of age, Smith-Schuster is now the youngest player to win an Offensive Player of the Week Award. He is also the first Steelers rookie to earn the honor since Roethlisberger did so in 2004.

Smith-Schuster’s 193 yards receiving against the Lions set a single game career high for him. That also was the second-most single game receiving yards recorded by a rookie in team history.