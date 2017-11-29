The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bengals Preview, Tomlin Tuesday, TO Differential, Eli Manning & More

Season 8, Episode 53 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I open things up by talking about a few things that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

Tomlin talked about the chances of a few injured players returning for the team’s Monday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals in addition to his defense giving up more big plays to the Green Bay Packers Sunday night. We discuss those two topics in addition to how the Steelers offense played against the Packers minus wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Vance McDonald.

David and I travel down a rabbit hole thanks to a discussion about team turnover differentials and we pull up some historical stats related to past Super Bowl winners in addition to great Steelers teams of the past. It makes for an interesting discussion.

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that quarterback Eli Manning will effectively be sat down the remainder of the season so that the team can get a long look at backups Geno Smith and Davis Webb. David and I discuss that decision, how it was handled, and whether or not Manning will be a Giant in 2018.

Later in this show David and I are once again joined by Paul Dehner Jr., who covers the Bengals for the Cincinnati Enquirer. As he did back in Week 7, Paul helps us preview the Week 13 Monday night game between the Steelers and Bengals. We talk offense, defense, play of rookies, linebacker Vontaze Burfict and more during this segment and Paul gives us his prediction for the Monday night game.

If you are not already doing so, please follow Paul on Twitter at @pauldehnerjr

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

