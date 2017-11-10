The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Colts Preview, Injury Reports, Deebo, Week 10 Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 45 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I open with a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers second half schedule as it relates to prime-time games and the chances of any of them being flexed to earlier starting times.

The Steelers have released two injury reports since our last show so we review the health of the team ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Is outside linebacker James Harrison really hurt, or is the team just trying to save face with him being as he’ll likely be inactive Sunday afternoon? We discuss that topic and go over the projected inactive list for Week 10.

We move on to talk a little about the Colts before we are ultimately joined on the show by Zak Keefer, who covers the team for the Indianapolis Star. Zak gives us roughly 25 minutes of insight on the Colts organization as well as what he expects to see from the team’s offense and defense against the Steelers. We talk about several individual matchups we’re likely to see Sunday and Zak closes his first appearance out with a final score prediction for the game.

If you are not already doing so, please follow Zak on Twitter at @ZKeefer and read his work online here: https://www.indystar.com/staff/4059/zak-keefer/

David and I close out this Friday show by going over some recent NFL items in addition to giving you all our picks against the spread for the Week 10 games. We both tell you have big we expect the Steelers to win Sunday as well.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

