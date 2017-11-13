The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Colts Recap, Haden Injury, Ben Play, Mad Haley & More

Season 8, Episode 46 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts and that includes us starting with the key injury suffered during the game.

David and I discuss the broken fibula suffered by cornerback Joe Haden and the route we expect the Steelers to take with him. We also discuss if any roster moves will be made ahead of the team’s Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Steelers offense once again had a few woes against the Colts so David and I discuss the preparedness of the team coming off the bye, the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger most of the game, as well as the nearly botched two-point conversion that really seemed to get offensive coordinator Todd Haley fired up.

We talk about the running game not being up to par Sunday and how Roethlisberger did indeed win the game for the team despite an overall poor showing.

We discuss the play of the Steelers defense against the Colts and also talk about how special teams had their issues in Indianapolis.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

