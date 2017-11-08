The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Defensive Positional Groups, Tomlin Tuesday, Listener Emails & More

Season 8, Episode 44 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I open with a look at what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his Tuesday press conference. We discuss the health of the team ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts as well.

Tomlin talked some about quarterback Joshua Dobbs and cornerback Cameron Sutton on Tuesday and that results in David and I going down a few rabbit holes as it relates to the future of several players and that includes cornerback Brian Allen, cornerback Joe Haden, safety Mike Mitchell, safety J.J. Wilcox and running back Le’Veon Bell.

We move on to look at each defensive positional group of the Steelers at the halfway point of the season and discuss if each has or hasn’t exceeded expectations entering the second half. As you can imagine, this topic eats up quite a bit of time and produces some great discussion to boot.

David and I talk about second half expectations and we project some stats for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as well.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.





