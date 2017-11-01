The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Lions Final Thoughts, Trade Deadline, Mid-Season Predictions & More

Season 8, Episode 41 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers bye week in addition to giving our closing thoughts on the team’s Sunday win over the Detroit Lions.

Steelers rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton resumed practicing on Tuesday so David and I speculate as to what kind of role he might have with the team during the second half of the season assuming he’s ultimately placed on the 53-man roster.

The 2017 NFL trade deadline has now passed so David and I discuss all of the deals that were made over the course of the last few days. We also talk about the trade between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns that wasn’t consummated.

David and I move on to give our mid-season predictions as to which teams we believe will ultimately make the playoffs this year.

David and I close out this bye week episode by going over a few things that Steelers assistant coaches Carnell Lake and Joey Porter said Tuesday about man-coverage and James Harrison, respectively.





