Season 8, Episode 43 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I open with a look at what happened this weekend in the AFC North division as well as the AFC conference. We attempt to speculate which other three teams in the AFC might make the playoffs and decide that there are really only three teams likely to push to make it to the Super Bowl.

The NFC is much wider open nine weeks into the season so David and visit that topic before moving on to talk about the several player skirmishes that took place on the field Sunday.

The Steelers made one practice squad move on Monday so David and I recap it and what it means for the team entering Week 10 of the season. We move on to look at each offensive positional group of the Steelers at the halfway point of the season and discuss if each has or hasn’t exceeded expectations entering the second half. We’ll do the same for the defense on Wednesday.

We talk quite a bit about the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger through eight games and that leads to us answering a few more listener emails concerning him. We also get to a few more emails before closing out the Monday show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Offensive Positional Groups, Bye Week Action, Listener Emails & More

