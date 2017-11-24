Season 8, Episode 51 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get things rolling by talking briefly about the three games that were played on Thanksgiving. We transition into talking about how emergency kickers have been needed the last two weeks and if the Pittsburgh Steelers have a player who could at least kick an extra point should something happen to kicker Chris Boswell during a game.

We go over the Steelers Thursday injury report quickly and let you know which players aren’t likely to dress Sunday night.

The Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Heinz Field and with that game now at hand, David and I finish up our preview of it by talking about how both offenses will likely attack each other’s defenses. We spend a lot of time talking about the play of Packers quarterback Brett Hundley since he took over for the injured Aaron Rodgers.

Both defenses are also discussed, and we note how the Packers haven’t been awful against the run this year. We discuss the Packers potentially not having defensive tackle Kenny Clark and outside linebacker Clay Matthews Sunday night due to injuries and the impact of that if they don’t.

We end this Friday show by giving you the rest of our Week 12 picks against the spread and that includes our final score predictions for the Steelers game against the Packers.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Packers Final Preview, Emergency Kickers, Week 12 Picks & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 51 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n