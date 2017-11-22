The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Packers Preview, Gilbert Suspension, 2018 HOF Semifinalists, & More

Season 8, Episode 50 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get things started by talking about a recent show poll that we ran.

We move on to talk about Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert being issued a four-game suspension on Monday for violating the league’s PED policy and the fallout from it. We discuss a few things that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to say about Gilbert’s suspension and throw around a few stats related to Chris Hubbard when he’s filled in at right tackle this season.

The Steelers injury report should be short ahead of the team’s Sunday night home game against the Green Bay Packers and David and I recap the players head coach Mike Tomlin discussed during his Tuesday press conference.

David and I are next joined by Michael Cohen, who covers the Packers for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and the three of us preview the Sunday night game. We talk offense, defense, special teams and injuries during the interview and Michael provides some great insight on the Packers.

If you are not already doing so, please follow Michael on Twitter at @Michael_Cohen13 and read his work online here: https://www.jsonline.com/sports/packers/

David and I close out this show by talking about the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists that were announced Tuesday night and whether or not we think Alan Faneca or Hines Ward will ever get enshrined in Canton.

We also give you our picks for the Thanksgiving Day games to end the show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

