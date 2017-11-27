The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Packers Recap, Tomlin Interview, Other News & More

Season 8, Episode 52 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night win against the Green Bay Packers but first, we discuss the comments made by head coach Mike Tomlin about his team and the upcoming game against the New England Patriots during an interview with Tony Dungy.

David and I quickly discuss the Steelers Sunday night inactive list as well as the few seemingly minor injuries the team suffered Sunday night against the Packers.

We finally move on to discuss the Sunday night game and the first half of that conversation revolves around the play of the defense and especially the big touchdown plays they allowed. We discuss several individual performances along the way.

After thoroughly breaking down the Steelers defensive play Sunday night, David and I move on to the offense. We both agree that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell, all had a great showing despite the three total turnovers that two of them had. We discuss the drops during the game in addition to a few play calls as well as the game’s final scoring drive.

We move on to discuss a few seemingly dubious decisions made in the second half by the Packers to wind down the show.

We end things by discussing safety Mike Mitchell winning an appeal of one of the two fines he received in the game earlier this season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

