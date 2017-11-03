The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers ROY Candidates, Listener Questions, Show Origins, Week 9 Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 42 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I open with thanking recent contributors to the show and recap how the podcast came about for any new listeners.

As promised, David and I attempt to answer several questions we received via email from our listeners and as you would expect, several are about Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. We don’t get to answer as many as we would like, so look for more listener questions to be answered on Monday.

Do either wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster or outside linebacker T.J. Watt have a legitimate shot at winning Rookie of the Year awards this season? We discuss their chances.

On the heels of Smith-Schuster being the new franchise record holder of the longest touchdown reception, David and I review a few of the previous record holders and the plays.

We move on to talk about the recent key injuries around the NFL and what they mean for the Steelers and the quarterbacks they’ll face during the second half of the season.





We quickly talk about the Buffalo Bills Thursday night loss to the New York Jets before giving you our Week 9 picks against the spread for all the games this weekend.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

