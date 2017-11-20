The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Titans Final Thoughts, 2008 Defense, Playoff Picture, Week 11 Results & More

Season 8, Episode 49 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about what transpired around the NFL ion Sunday as Week 11 of the regular season ends.

David and I reset the playoff picture in both the AFC and NFC ahead of Week 12 getting underway and talk briefly about the Steelers next game against the Green Bay Packers that will take place Sunday night at Heinz Field.

The Steelers made a practice squad transaction Monday morning and David and I wonder if that move might include a hint as to which player might be released on Tuesday to make room for rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton, who is expected to return from the teams Reserve/Injured list.

The Steelers still need to improve several things on offense moving forward into their final six games, so David and I discuss that topic and especially the need for the running game to improve.

We move on to check back in on how the Steelers 2017 defense compares to the 2008 unit through 10 games played. We discuss the need of the 2017 defense to start limiting the double and triple passing plays moving forward.

Is cornerback Artie Burns currently the weakest link on the Steelers defense after 10 games played? We discuss that topic in addition to talking a little bit about the future of Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

