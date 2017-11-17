The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Titans Game Recap, Camera Angles, Weekly Picks & More

Season 8, Episode 48 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers big Thursday night home win over the Tennessee Titans.

We open with a few notes about the team’s inactive players and then start going drive by drive through the Steelers Thursday night game. We discuss the tale of two halves played by the Steelers offense as well as the turnover-filled defensive showing.

David and I focus on the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the no-huddle usage and go over several big plays that were made and not made during the game.

It’s a lengthy walk back through the game but we make sure to try to recap quite a bit and that includes us talking about the use of SkyCam Thursday night.

We close out this Friday show by quickly giving you our picks for the rest of the Week 11 NFL games against the spread.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Episode 48 of Season 8

