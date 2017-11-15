The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Titans Preview, Player Regressions, Ben, Haley, No-Huddle & More

Season 8, Episode 47 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 injury report heading into the day. Who go over which players might be on the inactive list against the Tennessee Titans and talk about a few recent thoughts from a national radio analyst and former player concerning Thursday night games.

David and I talk extensively about the future of Steelers tight end Vance McDonald past 2017. We also talk about if tight end Jesse James has regressed quite a bit this season. Is Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell Pro Bowl worthy? We discuss that topic in addition to his regression in 2017.

Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley was a main talking point this past week thanks to his Sunday sideline outburst so David and spend some time again talking about if he is hurting the offense as much as most fans thinks he is. We talk about some of the things the New England Patriots do on offense and if the Steelers have the personnel to copy it.

Will the Steelers use more no-huddle Thursday night at home? We go over some numbers from this season and previous seasons related to the use of it.

The Steelers will play the Titans Thursday night so we welcome David Boclair back to the show again on Wednesday to help preview the game. David covers the Titans for Boclair Sports and the Nashville Post. We discuss both sides of the football ahead of the Thursday night game and get his final score prediction to close out the interview.

If you are not already doing so, please follow David on Twitter at @BoclairSports and read his work online here: http://nashvillecitypaper.com/sports

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

