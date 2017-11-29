Hot Topics

    Thumbs Out Guns Out; Antonio Brown Describes His Most Difficult Catch

    By Alex Kozora November 29, 2017 at 09:30 am

    When Antonio Brown hauled in his second-to-last catch of the day, planting and dragging his feet along the sidelines in double-coverage, it seemed like the catch of the day. Maybe catch of the year. But for Brown, it was simply routine.

    And not the most difficult catch he had Sunday night.

    It was those comments Brown made about his physics-defying catch that caught my eye. Talking with reporters after the game, Brown said the fade route he caught for a touchdown was the most difficult snag he made.

    “I think the tough catch is the [first] touchdown,” Brown said after the game. “You gotta let the ball come all the way across your face. Coach Mann loves to call it thumbs out. See the ball come all the way across your face and catch the ball thumbs out. I think that was one of the hardest catch.”

    Brown’s late game heroics? Just a product of practice.

    “The other catch on the sideline was a routine catch. Seems really hard but we practice it all the time.”

    Here’s a clip of what Brown considered to be the toughest catch, the fade from Ben Roethlisberger at the end of the third quarter. It was a great release, stemming inside initially to get cornerback Kevin King to hold, and then releasing outside and tracking the ball in the whole way.

    And a screenshot of the “thumbs out” technique Brown used to finish the play.

    Brown obviously is far from the biggest receiver. He’s not always going to be someone who is going to leap over a cornerback on a traditional fade. So the Steelers play to his strengths, his route running and hands, to create space in an area that’s generally really hard to do so.

    I know the comments were made Sunday and today is Wednesday but I thought it was a really interesting and insightful comment from AB. What we see as difficult and what he sees can be two totally different plays. Either way, Brown wins with great technique and focus. Something he displayed on both of these receptions.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Petherson Silveira

      Idk. I like to catch this pass. I think when the ball go over your outside shoulder in this same situation, is the more dificult ball to catch, because u have to look over your inside shoulder and calculate when and where the ball will land in your hands, because u can’t see the ball while it’s over your head, specially wearing a helmet.

    • Doug Andrews

      Man the significance of Coach Richard Mann. Too bad there’s practically no access to the position coaches during the season. I’d love to hear the perspective of Coach Mann on his group of WR’s after each game.

    • treeher

      Think Willie Mays running full speed in center field with his back to the infield and stretching to catch the ball. One of the best catches ever, by the way, if you’re too young to have seen it. But same physics involved here.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      He makes it look routine, but he’s entirely correct. Some guys catch that ball very well. For most of those guys, it’s the only catch that they excel at making. Guy’s who are natural catchers of the football make every other catch naturally, but have difficulty with this reception. It’s unnatural for hands catcher not to ‘snatch’ the football. Letting a ball fall into your hands and more cradling (hence the ‘thumbs out’) than catching is difficult for a natural receiver. Interestingly, that’s the first time I’ve ever heard the thumbs out tip for making this kind of catch. Makes perfect sense. Nice tip coach Mann. Very nice insight here by AB. And awesome of you to catch it as well Alex.