    Time To Revisit The Narrative On Loss To Jaguars

    By Matthew Marczi November 19, 2017 at 11:00 am

    So have we yet reached a point in the 2017 season that we can stop regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars as some massive disappointment? While the specific result itself went about as poorly as you can imagine, including two interceptions returned for touchdowns, the Jaguars have proven that they are one of the top teams in the AFC.

    The Jaguars were ‘just’ a 2-2 team at the time, but starting with their victory over the Steelers, they have won four of their past five and have a 6-3 record, tied for the third-best record in the AFC behind only the Steelers and the Patriots, alongside the Chiefs, whom Pittsburgh has already beaten. They also just knocked off the only other 6-3 team in the Titans, and so are 2-1 against some of the better teams in the AFC.

    They are also 5-1 against teams who have winning records, including the Lions and the Vikings, the latter of whom are 7-2. It’s time to stop considering the Jaguars loss (the loss itself, not the manner in which it occurred) a letdown, and another example of the Steelers ‘playing down to their competition’.

    While they have obviously gotten some help from their defense, the Jaguars’ maligned offense has been averaging 25.1 points per game, ninth in the league and almost two and a half points per game higher than what the Steelers are averaging.

    Even with Leonard Fournette missing a couple of games, they still have the top-ranked rushing offense, averaging 163 rushing yards per game, while he and Chris Ivory have combined for seven scores on the ground. Blake Bortles has also thrown 11 touchdowns to a good-for-him seven interceptions as the offense has relied more on the ground game.

    But it is of course their defense that is driving their current run of success. They have by far the best scoring defense by better than a point and a half, allowing just 14.9 points per game. While teams have been able to run against them, it is partly because they haven’t been able to throw the ball, allowing only 165.1 passing yards per game, and the second-fewest yards allowed in total.

    It helps when you have the deadliest pass-rush in the game with a league-leading 35 sacks—nearly four per game—and arguably the best cornerback tandem in the league with Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, who have shut down most of their opponents the way they did Pittsburgh’s passing attack.

    When the Steelers lost at Heinz Field to the Jaguars in Week Five, they lost to a good team, period. They shouldn’t have been dominated the way they were, but it’s hard to avoid when you throw five interceptions as a team.

    • John Noh

      Yeah, on top of that, it was the game we decided to travel from California to see this season. We had circled this game months ago thinking we’d enjoy a blowout. Yeah, we saw a blowout all right. 🙁

    • capehouse

      Jags had 28 POOTOS that game off of Ben’s 5 INTs. The offense lost that game for sure. After they got pass happy at the goal line coming out for the 2nd half and had to settle for a FG, Ben threw back to back pick-6s.

    • Bryan

      Was that game even a domination, we were up 9-7 midway through the 3rd, 5 interceptions (and 2 pick sixes) made the game a lot more lopsided than it actually was, and the Leonard Fournette 90 yard or so TD in garbage time was also deceptive. They definitely outplayed us, and absolutely deserved the win, but the score was rather deceptive. Either way yes the jaguars are a very good team and it definitely wasn’t playing down to a team

    • MattHat121

      Same here. Traveled from the northeast coast to see my first Steelers game at Heinz. It’s going to be one of those bad good memories. Won’t ever forget it.

      Generally, Jags are going to be a tough out in the playoffs.

    • Chris92021

      Sorry, I have to disagree. I for one am still not buying the Jaguars as an elite team. They are taking advantage of their division being not very good and the QBs of the AFC South being injured (Luck, Watson; heck, even Mariota missed a game and wasn’t right health-wise for a few weeks). Just about every win the Jaguars have had, the opposing QB was just downright awful and made inexplicable mistakes (see Big Ben in week 5, Joe Flacco in the London game, Tom Savage in week 1, Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton). If Tre Boston does not stupidly go out of bounds after what should have been the game ending interception last week, the Jaguars are 5-4 and no one is saying anything about them this week. Face it, they got lucky twice; one because of Boston’s idiocy and two, Philip Rivers’s idiocy when he threw that awful interception in OT. The Jaguars had no business winning that game and they had no business winning in week 5 either. The Steelers gave it up to them.

      Every year, it seems there is a team that sneaks into the playoffs for some odd reason and then gets promptly blown out in the wild card round. The Jaguars will be this year’s team. Hey, good for them. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2007. They play in front of a meh crowd in a stadium that only sells out when Georgia-Florida play every October. They have a good owner who is desperate to drive up fan support. But that does not mean we should say “oh, that loss in week 5 isn’t so bad now” because it is. It is still the worst home loss I’ve seen in over 25 years (it has replaced that 2002 Texans game where Tommy Maddox was downright awful AND he got injured). The Jaguars have a good defense, I will give them that. But if the only way you can win consistently is by having the other side play so badly for inexplicable reason, then you are not a good team in my opinion.

    • capehouse

      11-12 record vs Jags. 0-1 in the playoffs. Always been a tough opponent although we’d won 3 in a row before this season. Before that tho the Jags had won 4 in a row against us.

    • dany

      The jags look like a team that can even take out the pats on the row. I hope it happens, even if the steelers get HFA. They can handle the jags a second time

    • WB Tarleton

      You stated: “They are taking advantage of their division being not very good…”

      Like the AFC North? Or the Patriots and the AFC East for 15 straight years?

      You stated: ” opposing QB was just downright awful and made inexplicable mistakes (see Big Ben in week 5, Joe Flacco in the London game, Tom Savage in week 1, Jacoby Brissett, Andy Dalton)”

      The same argument can be made against the Steelers. (BTW, “awful” QB play is often caused by “great” defensive play). We have not gone up against a murderer’s row of QB’s either. Most on that list are the same.

      You stated: “The Jaguars had no business winning that game and they had no business winning in week 5 either. The Steelers gave it up to them.”

      This argument can be made for 3-5 wins for every team every season. We had “no business” beating the Colts. We had “no business” beating the Browns. We only beat the Browns because of “awful” QB play. Same with the Titans. Could go on and on and do it for almost any team.

      You stated: “But if the only way you can win consistently is by having the other side play so badly for inexplicable reason…”

      Good defense is “explicable.”

      Jags O: PPG-6th, Passing-26th, Rushing 1st, Total YDS-6th
      Jags D: Scoring-1st, Passing 21st, Rushing 1st, Total YDS-1st, INTs-4th, Fumble Recoveries-3rd, TDs Allowed-1st, DEF TDs Scored-1st

      That’s not the profile of any team other than a very good one at this point in the season. It reminds me of so many of Cowher’s teams (and Coughlin when he was in Jax.) They may regress. They may get beaten mightily in the first round of a road playoff game (young teams often do), but there is no doubt that the Steelers, as Matthew said, “lost to a good team, period.” (“Elite” is your word, not his.)

    • WB Tarleton

      How do you tell the difference between our “offense lost that game for sure” and “their defense won that game for sure?”

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Sorry, but this doesn’t help for me. Teams vying for the championship don’t get blown out at home. It says that the Steelers better not have to play them again, because they don’t match up well with physical running teams that have strong defenses – hey, kind of like the formula the Steelers used through Cowher with great success.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Basing this on . . ?

    • WB Tarleton

      “Teams vying for the championship don’t get blown out at home.”

      Chiefs 42-Patriots 27

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Touché