Titans 2017 Week 11 Injury Report: Mariota, Walker Listed As Limited On Monday

The Tennessee Titans will play the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night at Heinz Field to kick off Week 11 of the NFL regular season and their first injury report that was released Monday afternoon includes the names of three players on it.

Due to them playing on Sunday, the Titans only conducted a walk-through on Monday and so their first injury/practice report is an estimation.

Limited to start the week for the Titans are quarterback Marcus Mariota (ankle) and tight end Delanie Walker (forearm). Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said Monday that he expects both players to play Thursday night against the Steelers.

Mariota also reportedly has a sore left shoulder to go along with his mild ankle sprain.

“If I can walk, I can play,” Mariota said after Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Titans guard Quinton Spain (toe), who has missed the past two games with turf toe, was a full participant on Monday and has a chance to return to action against Pittsburgh, Mularkey said.

The Titans beat the Bengals 24-20 Sunday at home and they enter Week 11 with 6-3 record and atop the AFC South division. They will likely travel to Pittsburgh sometime on Wednesday.