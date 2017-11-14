Titans 2017 Week 11 Injury Report: Mariota, Walker, Spain Full Participants On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans second injury report of Week 11 was released a few hours ago and it shows that all three players listed on it practiced fully earlier in the day.

Those three players listed as full participants on Tuesday are quarterback Marcus Mariota (ankle), guard Quinton Spain (toe) and tight end Delanie Walker (forearm).

Spain, who has missed the Titans last two games with a toe injury, is expected to return to the starting lineup at left guard Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If that happens, Brian Schwenke will likely go back to being the Titans top interior backup as he’s started at left guard for the Titans while Spain has been sidelined.

Mariota and Walker were both dinged up in the Titans Week 10 home win over the Cincinatti Bengals.

The Titans will release one final injury report on Wednesday before flying to Pittsburgh later in the day.