Titans 2017 Week 11 Injury Report: Mariota, Walker, Spain All Ready For Steelers

The Tennessee Titans have now filed their final injury report ahead of their Thursday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it’s an empty one.

After practicing fully again on Wednesday, quarterback Marcus Mariota (ankle), tight end Delanie Walker (forearm) and guard Quinton Spain (toe) were not given game designations by the Titans on their final injury report of Week 11 and thus all three players are expected to play against the Steelers.

Spain, the Titans starting left guard, has missed the last two games with his injury. As for Mariota and Walker, both were dinged up in the Titans Sunday home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mariota also suffered a minor shoulder injury in that contest but remained in the game.