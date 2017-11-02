Hot Topics

    Todd Haley: ‘I Don’t Think We’ve Played Our Best Ball Offensively’

    By Matthew Marczi November 2, 2017 at 07:00 am


    I don’t think I would be stepping out of line if I were to suggest that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense underwhelmed during the first half of the 2017 regular season. The team as a whole is averaging just 20.9 points per game, 20th in the league, and you can take a full point off of that thanks to a defensive touchdown and a safety if you want to factor in only the offense.

    The Steelers have been held to under 20 points three times this season, and have only bettered the 25-point mark three times. They have not his 30 points scored in a game—their previous benchmark for success that they have since abandoned—even once.

    There are a number of contributing factors. The offensive line has had to round into form, and has, frankly, faced some tough opponents, including a number 4-3 fronts that they have a tougher time with. New and returning pieces have been an issue as well.

    But at the end of the day, the Steelers are 6-2, tied for the best record in the conference. And for offensive coordinator Todd Haley, “the number one thing is winning”, he told reporters yesterday. Because of course it is. You play to win the game!

    “I don’t think we’ve played our best ball offensively”, he admitted, “but we’re in good position. The second half of the season”, he said, will hopefully see “things…really get rolling”. And that will have to include quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.


    Roethlisberger, statistically, is having one of the worst seasons of his career by a comfortable margin, on pace for just 20 touchdowns passes and 18 interceptions, even though he is, oddly, in the top five in passing yards temporarily because the Steelers have not had their bye week yet.

    This team, and this offense, however, is not new to adversity by any means. That can simply recall the struggle of the middle of last season when they lost four games in a row. Haley was asked about how his players deal with adversity.

    “Same as it always is. We’ve got a resilient group, the majority of whom have been here for an extended period of time. We’ve been through ups and downs. All of us that were here last year know what the perception was when we lost four in a row and there was unwavering focus from the group”.

    While there have certainly been some notable chinks in the armor in that regard—let’s just say it, basically Martavis Bryant creating, in Mike Tomlin’s words, “somewhat of a distraction” Haley believes in his players. “We’ve got a good group of guys that stick together and that I think don’t try to be too affected by outside noise”, he said.

    The group will collectively try to make some noise during the second half of the season, building off a three-game winning streak in which the passing and rushing offense have both had intermittent success. Maybe at one point over the course of the next eight weeks they will manage to put together one of those ‘complete games’ we hear about.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Oh boy here we go – queue the hate!!!

    • Steeler Nation!

      I think it will be better in the 2nd half, as long as Gilbert comes back ready to roll and we stay relatively injury free. How many years running have we gotten hot in the 2nd half and played our best ball? Ben will play better. His stats aren’t great, but they’re just that-stats. Has had multiple TDs dropped over the last few games, and multiple INTs that are on the WRs. He still has to clean up the bad plays that were on him. And get Bryant going. He’s pulled some DA shtuff, but we’ll be a lot more explosive if we can get the ball in his hands 6-7 times a game.

    • treeher

      Only thing I would add to that is some improved play calling.

    • NickSteelerFan

      Can’t wait to watch this team start to click in the second half. Also, love this picture!

    • Wayne Padgett

      Steelers are 6-2 in part thanks to their great defensive play. Over the years Pittsburgh had one of the better pass offenses and weak defensive play. Now it’s the other way around and they actually have a better receiving core than last year. It will get better as the young guys and Bryant play better in the 2nd half. If they remain relatively healthy they have a good shot at going far.

    • Anthony Palmerston

      Todd Haley with the understatement of the year.

    • Brian Miller

      Understatement of the year…

    • Stairway7

      Time to design some new plays that take advantage of all the offensive weapons on this team.

    • Stairway7

      Looks like he’s practicing his downfield blocking technique.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Have they played up to their potential? No. But is it too late to reach that potential? Absolutely not there’s still time to get there.

    • Av232

      I think the offensive coaching staff will get them scoring some TDs in the second half of the season.

      I’m going into my bunker now…

    • Intense Camel

      “In part”, is an understatement. The defense has carried this this team.

    • EdJHJr

      You know it seems like a combo receivers not getting open, Ben not seeing them open, drops, passing when they should be running, wrong routes. Not that it happens all the time but each situation happens at the exact wrong time.

    • Lambert58

      I was in full-on Hate mode against Haley earlier in the season, but he’s been calling some better games of late. Hoping he can keep making good adjustments in the second half and not be so predictable and uncreative.

    • lyke skywalker

      Took him half a season to realize.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      The Steelers do tend to round into better form in the second half of the season, however..

      While there have been a couple of games where the offense looked good, it has hardly hit on all cylinders and, frankly, looks out of rhythm and out of sync pretty regularly.

      Though blame can fairly be spread around, it falls to the coaches to have players on the same page with game plan and execution.

      As always, good timing for a bye.

    • LucasY59

      Thank you Captain (OC) Obvious… (and only Coach T is sposed to use the word “obviously”)

      I dont even blame Haley for them not performing up to their potential on O, he might be part of the problem, but isnt the main reason. its a combination of things and hopefully it all gets figured out before the playoffs