    Tomlin Explains Why He Challenged Unchallengeable Forward Progress Play

    By Dave Bryan November 13, 2017 at 02:50 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly forced a turnover in the third quarter of their Sunday road win over the Indianapolis Colts thanks to linebacker Vince Williams ripping the football away from running back Frank Gore after he had caught a short pass over the middle on a 2nd and 9 play. However, after Williams pounced on the loose football, the referees claimed that the fumble did not count as Gore’s forward progress had been deemed stopped. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin then proceeded to throw his red challenge flag even though forward progress rulings can’t be reviewed.

    During his Monday press conference, Tomlin was asked why he thew his challenge flag even though he probably knew that particular call on the field was not up for review.

    “I know, I just wanted the discussion,” Tomlin said while laughing. “It’s a frustrating element. Sometimes judgement is not up for review. I understand that, but sometimes that judgement is cloudy. I wanted to know what was the indication that forward progress was stopped. Was it the whistle, and if it was, then the ball was out before the whistle and how is that reviewable? Is there audio on the review? It was an interesting discussion but it was a discussion I thought was worth having. I was frustrated because I thought we got the ball. But some rulings are judgement and are not subject to review and I understand that element of play as well.”

    If you look at the replays it’s clear that Gore perhaps got the benefit of the doubt when it comes to his forward progress being stopped. Besides, you don’t hear any whistles on the field until after Williams had recovered the fumbled football. It’s no wonder that Tomlin was frustrated and the same goes for Williams.

    “I went in with the intention of ripping the ball out,” said Williams after the game. “I popped the ball out before his knee touched the ground. I got robbed. There was no whistle.”

    The Steelers trailed the Colts 17-9 at the time and while that particular Colts drive ultimately came to an end on the very next play, their ensuing fourth down punt was downed at the Steelers 1-yard-line. That’s a hell of a yardage swing for sure.

    With Tomlin currently a member of the NFL Competition Committee, you have to wonder if forward progress calls being reviewable is something he might be able to push for in the future.

    • ThatGuy

      What would have been nice is for the refs to explain why it wasn’t able to be reviewed because I definitely wasn’t alone in wondering why.

    • Kevin Artis

      We got rubbed in a championship game when Troy got an interception, fell down, lost the ball, recovered it and they said it was incomplete. What’s up playing in Indy?

    • falconsaftey43

      I’m pretty sure this was a classic case of the refs taking control of a game to get a desired result. There is zero reason that the play should have been stopped for forward progress. Williams made a single tackle on Gore that was very quick. He wasn’t stood up in a pile, he was immediately tackled by Williams. “forward progress” was just a convenient call to ensure that it couldn’t be challenged.

    • Ahmad

      To me, if the refs determined that Gore’s forward progress was stopped, they should have blown the whistle. However, Williams ripped the ball out before Gore was down and before any whistle was blown. To me, that’s clear as day a fumble. That definitely needs to be looked at in the offseason. If a ball is loose before a player is down and before a whistle is blown, it should be counted as a fumble. That’s common sense but unfortunately, the NFL seems to be lacking that quality.

    • PittShawnC

      I can’t remember if I’ve ever seen ‘forward progress’ used on a 1-on-1 tackle.

    • falconsaftey43

      exactly, at least not nearly that early. usually when the guy is held up for a significant portion of time.

    • The Chin

      Glad you posted that gif. That’s the one thing about seeing it live. I was at the stadium and of course they aren’t showing that replay at all on the Jumbotron. Vinny got robbed. No question. Weak arse explanation by the officials. Whistle did NOT blow the play dead.

    • stan

      That call was so bad I think the fix was in. Not only was Gore’s progress not stopped, he was actually moving forward. If the Colts had fumbled and recovered you can bet your butt that there would have been no discussion of a whistle. Not only that, but we all know there was no whistle.

    • Steelerbob

      Kinda crazy, that was one continuous play. never for a moment did momentum stop or anything. it was just a regular tackle and he lost it going down. You could always cite forward progress stopped if a guy is not going forward but going down due to a tackle. that was a weird one. glad it didnt affect the outcome.

    • ilamarca

      If he broke that tackle there is no way the ref blows the play dead and spots the ball there.

    • Rob S.

      I’ve seen this so many times in other games where they use “forward progress” as an excuse for not calling the fumble and so it can’t be reviewed because they know they were wrong. 100% guarantee of Gore breaks out and goes for a score they don’t call that one back because “forward progress” was stopped. The excuse would be “we never blew the whistle”

      There obviously cases where forward progress needs to be ruled, like when a guy is being driven backwards or held in the same spot for a full two seconds and guys are ripping the ball out but this is not that case.

    • Ace

      It’s absolute garbage but at least they gave us one back on the AB big catch and run to end the game. Pouncey not being called for being downfield was a huge gaffe. Should have been 5 yards and a first and 15 from the Colts 45. Big swing there.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Hey, I know refs have a hard job! I even put myself in their shoes alot of times, but that call was just LAZY and PLAIN BAD. There were no excuses. How is the players foward progress stopped on a one on one tackle with no struggle whatsoever? Just dumb.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Ever.

    • Josh

      I just remember that play years ago when the Ravens picked up the Steelers RB off the ground and held him suspended in the air until they could rip the ball out. no whistle. Ravens ball. but THIS is stopped forward progress?

    • JNick

      That was my immediate comment. If it’s a judgement call, that’s one of the worst judgement calls ever. By that refs admissio, everyply is dead upon the ball carrier being hit by one player.

    • paltel

      It’s called game rigging. If they can investigate sexual allegations from decades ago, then they should investigate officials for fixxing the gambling point spreads today.

    • Sam Clonch

      That offensive PI on Brown was pretty suspect too IMO.

    • Charles Mullins

      Clearly a horrible call. Refs should get fined.

    • Josh Gustad

      Blown call. Plain and simple