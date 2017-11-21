Tomlin, Roethlisberger Can Become Steelers Winningest HC-QB Duo This Season

With six regular season games now remaining on the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 schedule there’s a chance head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could become the franchise’s winningest regular season head coach-quarterback duo heading into the playoffs.

Currently, Tomlin and Roethlisberger have 102 regular season wins together since 2007 and that has them five behind the Steelers Hall of Fame duo of Chuck Noll and Terry Bradshaw (107).

Tomlin and Roethlisberger certainly will need to earn that top billing in the team’s final six regular season games as the Steelers still have to play two division rivals in the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals in addition to the New England Patriots, who have beaten Pittsburgh six out of eight times, including last years AFC Championship game, since 2007.

Even if Steelers fail to run the table to close out their regular season Tomlin and Roethlisberger should easily surpass Noll and Bradshaw early during the 2018 regular season, assuming the quarterback doesn’t decide to retire after the 2017 season ultimately ends. Additionally, Tomlin and Roethlisberger should easily surpass the Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame duo of Don Shula and Dan Marino for second place on the NFL’s all-time winningest regular season head coach-quarterback duo during the 2018 season.

It’s worth noting, however, that the New Orleans Saints head coach-quarterback duo of Sean Payton and Drew Brees currently have the same amount of regular season wins as Tomlin and Roethlisberger do. The Saints have a very challenging remaining schedule that includes four games against division rivals and another one against the Los Angeles Rams.

