Hot Topics

    Tomlin Undecided Whether Or Not Sutton’s Even Going To Play At This Juncture

    By Dave Bryan November 21, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers activated rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton to their 53-man roster from the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Tuesday and while it’s great that this year’s first of two third-round draft picks is finally in a position to start contributing, head coach Mike Tomlin hinted during his weekly press conference that the Tennessee product might not even dress for the Sunday night home game against the Green Bay Packers.

    “I’m undecided whether or not he’s even going to play at this juncture,” Tomlin said of Sutton when asked Tuesday if he expects to use the cornerback in any capacity on special teams moving forward. “We have some options there in terms of the people that we can utilize. Well see. I think that the work that we do in preparation will provide the clarity that we need there.”

    While Sutton is sure to be active for some games before the regular season comes to an end, he very well might not dress Sunday night against the Packers. In fact, Tomlin might need to decide between dressing Sutton or fellow 2017 draft pick, cornerback Brian Allen, Sunday night. While Allen hasn’t played any defensive snaps this season, he has contributed on a few special teams units in the games that he’s dressed for.

    The Steelers believe Sutton will become a very versatile cornerback for them during his career due to the fact that he’s regarded as a very smart player and one with the ability to learn and play several different positions in the secondary. Even so, Tomlin tempered his praise Tuesday for Sutton, who has reportedly worked at all the outside and inside cornerback positions during this year’s training camp.

    “Working is one thing, playing is another,” Tomlin said of Sutton. “He’s yet to play, so stay tuned.”

    We will indeed stay tuned, Mike.

    Sutton only played in two preseason games this year for the Steelers due to a hamstring injury that he originally suffered during the early stages of this year’s training camp. He started the regular season on the team’s Reserve/Injured list after reaggravating his hamstring injury during the team’s preseason finale. The Tennessee product also returned punts during his college career in addition to playing multiple cornerback positions.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • nutty32

      Perhaps a reason to tune into that week 17 game v Cleveland, provided all the seeds are set.

    • Sam Clonch

      Of course, this will bring up the question of who to cut once Gilbert is back on the roster. But that’s a discussion for next month….

    • Steve Johnson

      Give the kid some reps now, why wait? William Gay? Brady will target him in Wk 15.

    • Cwallace

      Let him spell Burns every now and then. He’ll tackle better i guess. I like Artie tho…just not his tackling and zone awareness. Give Sutton a shot on punt returns…let him do something. .lets see what he has.

    • APassingFancy

      If it’s a choice between him and Allen, play Sutton. If they feel he is 100%, throw him to the sharks. They have invested a high draft pick in him, let the kid get a feel for things, even if it’s in a limited capacity.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Had concerns about this guy when he was the pick. And so far, my concerns still stand. But as a Rook, any of our expectations have to be tempered. So I won’t beat him up. He got hurt. Which he did in college. And would it be nice to see him help us this year? Of course. But his career won’t be defined this early. He’s a good guy by all accounts, off the field, so I’d love to see him out there and pushing some of our established guys. All hands on deck for these last handful of games and the playoffs. But if this turns out to be nothing but a study year, ah well. Sure, there are multiple draft picks playing right now that went after him, some even starting and performing well. But we can’t cry over such rivers of spilt milk.

    • SfSteeler

      Allen or big Dan…otherwise, we have a weak schedule down the stretch, so some late 4Q snaps must be given to Sutton in any and all capacities for me…