    Two Former Steelers Draft Picks Finally Find New Teams

    By Dave Bryan November 15, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson has finally found a new home.

    On Wednesday, Golson, who was originally selected by the Steelers in the second-round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Mississippi, was signed to practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

    Golson has yet to play in either a preseason or regular season game during his career due to injuries. During his rookie season a shoulder injury landed him on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list and in 2016 a Lis Franc injury suffered during training camp ultimately landed him on the team’s Reserve/Injured list a second consecutive season.

    This year, Golson suffered a hamstring injury early on during training camp and it prevented him from playing in any of the team’s four preseason games once again. The Steelers finally parted ways with Golson for good during the team’s final round of September roster cuts.

    On a somewhat related note, former Steelers long snapper Colin Holba signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. Holba, who was selected by the Steelers in the sixth-round of this years’ draft out of Louisville, ultimately failed to beat out Kameron Canaday during training camp and the preseason for the teams long snapping job. The Jaguars signed Holba after losing long snapper Matt Overton for the remainder of the season to a shoulder injury.

