    Watch: Bengals WR AJ Green Ejected After Chokeslam

    By Alex Kozora November 5, 2017 at 07:20 pm


    You may have seen it by now but if you haven’t been on/don’t have Twitter, it’s worth another look. Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver A.J. Green may have taken out some season (and career) frustration today, getting himself ejected after choke slamming Jacksonville Jaguars’ corner Jalen Ramsey.

    Both players were tossed, though many have fairly wondered what Ramsey did to earn himself an ejection.


    The Bengals lost to Jacksonville 23-7. Without Green, Andy Dalton had no weapons and held to just 136 yards on ten completions. Their leading wide receiver was Brandon LaFell’s two catches for 28 yards and on the day, the offense was held to just 148 yards. They drop to 3-5 on the season and though it was pretty much already a given, have lost all hopes for playoff contention.

    It’s definitely possible Green winds up being suspended for his actions. Pittsburgh doesn’t play them for another month so it’s not going to affect the upcoming matchup but sums up the Bengals’ time under Mike Brown – frustration. They haven’t won a playoff game since 1990 against the Houston Oilers.

    Jags’ QB Blake Bortles trolled the Bengals post-game after Vontaze Burfict proclaimed that Bortles couldn’t beat them (he threw for 259 yards, a score, and wasn’t sacked).

    After a brief surge following the firing of their offensive coordinator, the Bengals have fallen back into a predictable rut. Can’t run. Can barely throw. And without leadership, Marvin Lewis continues to fail in that regard, not much of a future.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • JNick

      This is predictably what happens when Vontaze Burfict and Pac-man Jones are your leaders.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think he is super frustrated being a Bengal.

    • Gloria Burke

      Agree, this is frustration of some sort, but the shove to the ground before the choke by Ramsey was just as disgustingly “quien es mas macho”. I am by no means a Bengals apologist because I think Burfict and Jones are disgusting individuals but this just doesn’t seem in character for Green. AB apparently thinks so and he probably knows Green pretty well.

    • Mister Wirez

      The wheels are off the Cincy short bus

    • O’Neal

      Leading back them to browns like despair they had for what, the 90s and 2000s

    • Brenton deed

      It all stats at the top.

    • HondoCogburn

      The bad news Bungles strike again please give Coach Lewis a 10 year extention, and give Burfect and Pacman lifetime contracts while you’re at it.

    • The Chin

      Watched Georges St-Pierre do it last night. So he thought he’d give it a whirl.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Way out of character. Reportedly Jalen Ramsey said something to him that he wouldn’t disclose, but after the game Green said it wasn’t that, that he was set off by him taking “cheap shots” throughout the game. I haven’t seen the game yet so I can’t really say.

    • Jones

      Agreed. The shove by Ramsey was way late and uncalled for, and the reaction by AJ was out of character. Maybe they should switch teams, lol

    • dany

      lol Bortles is gonna Jeff Garcia his way to a superbowl with that frustrating defense

    • JNick

      This just may be the year Marvin Lewis gets fired. This team is an absolute mess. Undisciplined, an absolute dumpster fire and huge holes in personnel. This goes back to him and how he runs the team.

    • Doug Andrews

      I feel like Marvin’s a good coach amongst some pretty bad apples. He’s made some questionable decisions yes but I think he’s just trying to make the best out of a bad situation. Ownership should be mostly to blame for bringing in these low character guys like Pac and Vontez. Also letting quality FAs walk without replacingmenrs This team needs some new leaders or its going to continue to be a laughing stock

    • will

      ?????

    • EdJHJr

      Green with the sleeper. Should have kept it on

    • thomas hmmmm

      Cincy has always been a laughing stock.. Even when they have won they have been a laughing stock.. They need a new coach who won’t accept all the BS the players do.. As far as Green goes, Ramsey must really have been talking super smack. Green has always been a stand up guy as far as I can remember. I think Green is just frustrated with the team as a whole.

    • thomas hmmmm

      I didn’t think the shove was that strong by Ramsey. I just think it just pissed Green off that he went tumbling down.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Maybe the Bengals and Browns should merge; can they field a football team between the two rosters after getting rid of the thugs?

    • DoctorNoah

      Bengals need to fire Lewis, get new ownership and then take a decade to sadly rebuild like the Browns.

      Nice takedown A.J. – learning from Vontaze

    • Dshoff

      Green is a troublemaker. They should trade him to the Steelers for a 7th round draft pick. 🙂 Could you imagine Green on the Steelers? That would be sweet!

    • Nathanael Dory

      Did Lewins got an extention? I dont remember lol

    • Matthew Marczi

      No, pretty sure he’s in the final year of his deal, though that’s not been uncommon there. I’m not sure he wants to coach much longer. The nearly had a succession plan in place for Hue Jackson to take over a couple years ago, but Mike Brown refused to put it in writing.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Huge locker room cancer. They definitely need to unload him to Pittsburgh immediately, even if they have to eat a large portion of his contract just to get him out of there.