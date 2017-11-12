Hot Topics

    Watch: Le’Veon Bell And JuJu Smith-Schuster Mock AJ Green’s Chokeslam

    By Alex Kozora November 12, 2017 at 05:52 pm

    Bit of fun in today’s Pittsburgh Steelers‘ win that got lost in how ugly the game looked. After scoring his 5th touchdown of the season, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Le’Veon Bell had a little fun with the celebration. The two reenacted A.J. Green’s chokeslam on Jalen Ramsey that got him tossed a week ago. Check it out.

    Smith-Schuster joked about it on Twitter after the game.

    Bell confirmed that’s what it was after the game, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

    “Le’Veon Bell said his touchdown celebration with JuJu Smith-Schuster was a re-enactment of A.J. Green choking Jalen Ramsey. ‘We just freak it,’ said Bell of his routines with JuJu. How will A.J. take it? ‘I don’t know. I guess we’ll see,” he said.”

    That touchdown began the Steelers comeback to beat the Colts 20-17. Smith-Schuster has led the Steelers in receiving over the last two weeks, hauling in 12 catches for 290 yards and a pair of scores. He made the big plays against the Detroit Lions and then made the tough ones today, coming up big on third down.

    If he keeps scoring, the Steelers’ offense will stay afloat. And he’ll keep on celebrating.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • heath miller

      OMG the chokeslam may have been better than the hide and seek… living in cincinnati 4 months a year i HATE THE BENGALS but i must say AJ is a good guy and a real man among a-holes on that team… and im sure AJ had to laugh it it himself … thanks alex HEEEEEEEEEEATH

    • WB Tarleton

      I have to admit, I was completely confused when I saw it live. lol

    • 6 ring circus

      Kinda bush league…and not very well executed. I mean really, how can you re-enact that without slamming your teammate?! Back to the drawing board…

    • Doogie

      so the offense depends on a rookie.. JuJu is good, but there are supposed to be other good players on offense, just havent see much from them.

    • JNick

      The offense is so wildly erratic and poorly executed. It doesn’t depend on a rookie but it’s nice to have a 2nd WR produce so nicely as a rookie without baggage or other problems. I’ll take it.

    • Daniel Moon

      I wondered what the heck they were doing, but now that was a classic.