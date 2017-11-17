Hot Topics

    Watch: Roethlisberger Calls Out “Dilly Dilly” Vs Titans

    By Alex Kozora November 17, 2017 at 06:40 am

    If you’re on Twitter, last night was all about the Pittsburgh Steelers. And it was all about”dilly dilly.” The nonsensical phrase taking the city by storm after Ben Roethlisberger used it as part of his cadence in Thursday night’s win over the Tennessee Titans.

    Check it out.

    For those unfamiliar, the phrase was coined in a string of Bud Light ads and now is apparently popular with the Steelers.

    ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler got the scoop on the story behind the phrase. It came from Alejandro Villanueva, who convinced Big Ben to use it and by game’s end, it had gone viral (as the kids like to say).

    That was one of Al’s creations,” David DeCastro told Fowler. “I wasn’t too fond of it, but of course it goes viral. It’s all over Twitter, of course. You know Al and attention.”

    It was a hit among Steelers’ fans and players. Le’Veon Bell especially seemed to get a good chuckle out of it.

    So grab your mutton chop and ale. Substance and style, the Steelers are rolling. Life is good.

    Dilly dilly indeed.

    • Steve

      Sure am glad the Steelers are having fun – Dilly Dully!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Ben probably has a box of Dilly Bars in his freezer too.

    • gjnn

      Forget Crazy Train, Enter Sandman and Hell’s Bells. The Steelers should enter to Lavender by Marillion.

    • Mutatedgenome

      I laughed when I heard it live. lol

    • Ray Istenes

      So I did hear that right during call at the line. Sweet.

    • NW86

      I heard that live and laughed my @ss off!